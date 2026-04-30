Nigel Farage has been labelled a hypocrite after a clip of him mocking Keir Starmer for accepting gifts resurfaced online.

Farage has found himself at the centre of controversy this week after the Guardian revealed he had been given £5m by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne in 2024.

The money was handed to Farage just weeks before he announced his U-turn decision to stand as an MP in that year’s general election.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the Reform UK leader said had been given the money to pay for personal protection “so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life”.

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Farage did not declare the gift and has since been referred to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner by the Conservative Party.

Aside from the fact Farage did not declare the sum, some have compared the story to when it was revealed that Keir Starmer had accepted items such as clothes and glasses as gifts.

At the time, Farage mocked the PM over the story, joking at the 2024 Reform conference that he had bought his glasses himself.

The clip has since resurfaced online in the wake of Farage’s own gifting scandal, with people labelling the Clacton MP a “hypocrite.”

And this was his attitude about a pair of glasses having just pocketed a £5m offshore bung. Grade A hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/4eTKqA1lda — Stephen Fielding (@SRFielding72) April 30, 2026

This is Nigel Farage at a Reform Party Conf mocking Keir Starmer over the freebie glasses Starmer received.

It is now revealed Farage received an undeclared £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

Farage is a HYPOCRITE. pic.twitter.com/nCCNoHlOyH — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) April 29, 2026

Farage has said he was given the money to pay for personal protection “so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life”.

His team have also denied he broke Commons rules by not declaring the sum, claiming there was no requirement to declare the money because it was a personal gift.

The Commons code of conduct states that new MPs “must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election”.

Labour Party chair Anna Turley said Farage “appears to have broken the rules again by failing to declare this cash from his billionaire backer”.

Some have raised questions about the timing of the financial gift as well and whether this may have played in a part in not just Farage’s decision to stand as an MP but also Reform’s subsequent pro-crypto stance.