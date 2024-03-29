For the well-heeled sushi fanatics among us there is a treat coming up at the end of April. Michelin-starred Pavyllon London by Yannick Alléno has arranged an exclusive two-day pop-up from L’Abysse – Paris’ famed two-Michelin-starred sushi counter. On Friday 26th and Saturday 27th April, Chef Yannick Alléno, the founder of L’Abysse, has invited his esteemed Paris master sushi chef Yasunari Okazaki to his London restaurant for a one-of-a-kind Omakase dining experience.



The intimate sushi experience will take place at the eight-seater bar counter in Pavyllon London’s chic private dining room. Mirroring traditional sushi counters in Japan, guests can observe the culinary precision, skill and theatre of the masterful Chef, while enjoying some of the finest sushi in the world through the Japanese tradition of Omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it up to you”.



After an aperitif in Pavyllon London’s lounge, the multi-course Omakase experience follows, featuring signature L’Abysse dishes such as panko crust sea urchin with grapefruit; French sake kasu scallops tartare; expertly hand-shaped nigiri; and fire grilled langoustines with crispy seaweed, with each dish a testament to Chef Yasunari’s dedication to quality, flavour and creativity.



Having met during one of Chef Yannick Alléno’s many trips to Japan, Alléno and Okazaki discovered a shared passion for the intricate mastery of exceptional sushi and together embarked to bring this impressive Japanese sushi expertise to France. Born in Tokyo, Okazaki followed in the steps of his father (also a sushi chef) and from age 18, honed his craft in Japan, learning the techniques of Kaiseki, the Japanese cuisine, along with the essential concepts of commitment, dedication to the task and perfection of technique. In 2018, Okazaki moved to France to lead Chef Yannick’s opening of L’Abysse in Pavillon Ledoyen (now the most Michelin star-rated independent establishment in the world) which combines the expert sushi master with Alléno’s pioneering sauces and extractions for a showstopping umami effect. By 2020 L’Abysse had been awarded two Michelin-stars.



The Omakase Menu is priced at £390pp, available for lunch from 11:45am and dinner from 7:00pm on 26th & 27th April. A sake, wine and tea pairing is available at an additional £200 per person.



As expensive as this is, I think you are paying for something pretty special, and also suspect that it will sell out well ahead of time. Bookings are available at: https://www.pavyllonlondon.com/event/culinary-experience-labysse-sushi-counter/

Friday 26th April

Lunch from 11:45am

Dinner from 7:00pm

(£390 per person, 8 spaces available per seating)

Saturday 27th April

Lunch from 11:45am

Dinner from 7:00pm

(£390 per person, 8 spaces available per seating)

Sake, wine and tea pairing available at an additional £200 per person.

Pavyllon London at the Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane, Hamilton Place, Mayfair, London, W1J 7DR – 020 7319 5200

pavyllonlondon.com

