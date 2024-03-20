Since 1 Warwick opened as a private members house – a club in most respects – in the middle of last year to some considerable acclaim. It was created by Maslow’s, the team behind the wonderful Mortimer House and occupies six floors of a renovated 1910 Neo-Baroque house on the corner of Brewer and Warwick Street

Situated on the sixth floor of 1 Warwick is Yasmin, an intimate rooftop restaurant and bar with a stunning wrap-around terrace. Such spaces and Mary Poppins views over the neighborhood are as rare as hens teeth. Which is why is has been a pain that until now getting a table there has been the sole preserve of members. But from Tuesday 9th April, Yasmin will open for bookings for the general public. Yasmin is known for its delicious middle eastern inspired food, seasonal small plates and elegant cocktails with a vibrant new menu from Executive Chef Tom Cenci, who also oversees the kitchen at 1 Warwick’s ground floor restaurant, Nessa.

By day, the secluded 64-cover terrace offers a great space for Middle Eastern sharing plates and sundowner cocktails, while the intimate indoor space, seating a further 30 guests, is perfect for late-night dining, drinking and revelry. Overlooking the busy streets below, Yasmin’s stylish setting is perfect for guests to enjoy dishes from Cenci.

He has created a relaxed menu inspired by his time living and cooking in Istanbul. Starting with snacks and dips, the menu also includes larger dishes such as Sumac Cured Salmon, Smoked Yoghurt, Citrus & Chilli, Islak Bun, Beef Patty, Spiced Tomato, Sesame Smoked Duck, Black Za’atar, Grilled Corn Salad, Lamb Rump Skewer, Coal Roasted Aubergine, Yoghurt, Smoked Oil and Baklava Ice-Cream Sandwich, Pistachio, Honey & Date Molasses

To drink, signature serves include the Grand Bazaar – Yasmin’s take on an Old Fashioned – with Evan Williams, Mancino Rosso, bitter honey aperitif and fig; At the River which mixes Mermaid vodka, aperol, rose liquor with notes of citrus or the Shapash – a twist on a spicy Margarita mixing Cazcabel Blanco with chilli, watermelon and green strawberry. Also available are a selection of No & Lo cocktails including the Queen Bee made with Pentire Adrift, hibiscus and Noughty Chardonnay (with the option to swap Noughty for prosecco for a Lo) and the Atlas Ever After a spritz made with Everleaf Forest, watermelon, lime, grapefruit soda.

Guests at Yasmin will arrive via the 1 Warwick members house, before making their way straight to the sixth floor to be met by warm and inviting interiors designed by London and LA-based studio Fettle. Floor to ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while marble-topped tables paired with pink velvet seating and huge rattan pendants create a glamorous yet informal space, seeing guests through from a relaxed lunch to late-night exploits, whatever the weather. During the warmer months, the wrap-around terrace is the perfect spot for groups of two to 20 to soak up the sun and enjoy dinner al fresco.

Yasmin first opened to 1 Warwick members exclusively in March 2023. The restaurant, bar and terrace will be fully open to the public from Tuesday 9th April.

Bookings are now available HERE.

Yasmin Restaurant

1 Warwick, 1-3 Warwick Street, London W1B 5LR

020 7734 4409

