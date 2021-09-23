Premium mezcal brand Pensador has launched a brand new expression, Pensador Espadín, produced in the Oaxacan region of Miahuatalán.

Launched by London-based Ben Schroder in 2018, Pensador’s first expression, Pensador Ensamble, is made using Espadín and Madrecuishe agave, launched with a mission to promote a better understanding of regionality in mezcal and the impact of terroir via the Mezcals of Miahuatalán while protecting the traditions and artisanal craftsmanship of the region and supporting local communities.

Working closely with mezcal-making families in Mexico, Pensador also donates 10 per cent of its proceeds from each bottle sold to charity and sustainability in Miahuatlán via Pensador’s charity partner S.A.C.R.E.D, which helps improve the lives of rural Mexican communities where heirloom agave spirits are made – from replanting agave through to building libraries and ensuring water security.

Made using 100 per cent Espadín, the agave species most closely related to Blue Agave used to make tequila, the new Pensador Espadín strives to deliver a glimmer of Mexican land and culture, showcasing how the earth, climate, biology, and inherited techniques of a region can give each mezcal its own identity. It’s produced in collaboration with mezcaleros Atenogenes & Jose Garcia, a father-son team, with the unique elements of the warm, dry, and mineral-rich Oaxacan region where Pensador Espadín is produced has resulted in a distinctive mezcal.

A complex yet approachable spirit, Pensador Espadín has earthy minerality and herbal notes of rosemary, thyme, and piney juniper. Elsewhere, floral sweetness of honeysuckle and chamomile is joined by some orange peel, underripe peach, and a whisper of aniseed that continues on the earthy finish with peppery smokiness.

Although fine on its own as an accessible, introductory sipping mezcal, Pensador Espadín is specifically designed with cocktails in mind. For the launch, the brand has also teamed up with bartender Rich Hunt, formerly of Mint Gun Club, to create a collection of cocktails based on classics, including a Pensador Margarita, Negroni, and Paloma.

Pensador Espadín is available pensadormezcal.com, £33.

Pensador Margarita

50ml Pensador Espadín

20ml Lime

10ml Honey

Orange Twist

Shake first 3 ingredients, strain into a chilled glass and express and discard orange twist.

Pensador Negroni

30ml Pensador Espadín

20ml Martini Bitter (or Campari)

20ml Vermouth Del Professore (or Antica Formula)

Orange twist

Pour all the ingredients into a glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange twist.

Pensador Paloma

35ml Pensador Espadín

100ml Two Keys Grapefruit Soda (or other Grapefruit soda).

Pour all the ingredients into a glass filled with ice and stir.

