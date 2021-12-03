Renowned for its high-quality flavoured vodkas, CÎROC has launched brand new limited-edition expression, CÎROC Pomegranate.

Given the spirit’s typically neutral character, flavoured vodka’s exponential growth is perhaps unsurprising, but the standard of the base vodka is even more important than the flavourings when it comes to a quality product.

Launched in 2003 by Master Distiller Jean-Sébastien Robicquet (born from generations of wine makers and distillers dating back to the 15th century), CÎROC has become the premium flavoured vodka market’s leader, with a profile of numerous expressions, but their core vodka is particularly excellent, and that makes all of the difference.

Distilled in south-west France, using grapes as opposed to grain, potatoes or corn, CÎROC is an ‘ultra-premium’ vodka. Produced with Mauzac Blanc and Ugni Blanc “snap frost” grapes, CÎROC is naturally gluten-free, using grapes from the Cognac region, distilled five times by Master Distiller Jean-Sébastien Robicquet at the historic Distillerie de Chevanceaux near Bordeaux. The Ugni Blanc’s first four distillations take place in stainless steel column stills, while the Mauzac Blanc grapes are distilled in copper stills. These distillations are then blended (95 per cent Ugni Blanc: 5 per cent Mauzac Blanc) and distilled once more in a traditional Armagnac style copper pot still.

After distillation, the original vodka is flavoured. The new CÎROC Pomegranate, for instance, is imbued with pomegranate and a blend of additional, unspecified natural flavourings, bottled at 37.5 per cent ABV. The bottle follows the traditional CÎROC shape but is adorned with a red and gold finish.

Poured neat, CÎROC Pomegranate has prominent notes of tart pomegranate alongside bold red berry savours and a hint of sweet strawberry which brings a compelling balance to the overall flavour of this remarkably smooth vodka. Best sipped on its own, or as the base of cocktails, including the CÎROC Pom Passion, which mixes the vodka with grenadine and sparkling wine; or simply mixed with soda water or cranberry juice.

CÎROC Pomegranate is available from UK stockists including Amazon.com, Thebar.com, and getitinkd.com (personalisation available). RRP £35.90, 70cl.

