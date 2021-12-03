Jimmy Carr needled an anti-vax member of his audience with a banging punchline about the Covid vaccine.

“Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Jimmy said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special, His Dark Material.

Raise your hands

“Who’s not going to take the vaccine because they think it might be dangerous?” he asked the crowd. “Raise your hands.”

It seems that one person did raise their hand, so Jimmy went in for the kill.

“Now take that hand, and slap yourself in the fucking face.”

“The spread of Covid was directly linked to how dense the population is,” Jimmy said later on. “And some of the population are really quite fucking dense.”

