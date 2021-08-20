Super-premium vodka brand Belvedere has introduced a brand new Organic Infusions range, featuring Polish rye vodka infused with fruits and vegetables. With the range featuring flavours such as Belvedere Pear & Ginger with a drop of Linden Honey, Lemon & Basil with a touch of Elderflower, and Blackberry & Lemongrass with a hint of Sage, the Organic Infusions are the brand’s first certified organic spirits, meaning all ingredients are farmed without artificial pesticides, additives, or chemicals. This allows the natural taste of each ingredient to prevail and come to life in the final product.

Made using Polish rye and purified water, Belvedere is produced using fire to quadruple distil the spirit, ultimately drawing out the character and depth of the Polish rye while also contributing to the spirit’s texture. Moreover, the brand’s vodka contains zero additives, in accordance with the legal regulations of Polish vodka dictating that nothing can be added. ‘Made with nature’, Belvedere vodka is also certified both kosher and gluten-free.

Committed to nature, Belvedere’s innovations are now entirely organic, currently working with agriculture partners in Poland on the transition to 100 percent organic farming as of 2023, while the brand’s CO2 emissions were cut by 42 percent from 2012-2017, having shifted fuel sources. Following a grant from the European Commission, Belvedere has also installed a biomass capture facility, which will begin to produce 100 percent renewable energy, subsequently reducing energy-related CO2 emissions by 80 percent for Belvedere to then become fully energy carbon neutral in 2022. By 2022, the brand also aims to eliminate all single-use plastic, in favour of sustainable packaging.

Produced in one of Poland’s longest operating distilleries, in Zyrardów, Belvedere’s Master Rye Distillers draw from a 600-year-old vodka-making history to craft a super-premium spirit. For the new Belvedere Organic Infusions range, this spirit is combined with 100 percent certified organic fruits and botanicals to create a multi-layered, organic vodka that’s naturally flavoured with combinations not typically found in vodka.

While the Lemon & Basil with a touch of Elderflower expression is tart and herbaceous, and the Blackberry & Lemongrass with a hint of sage has rich texture and additional notes of vanilla; the Belvedere Pear & Ginger with a drop of Linden Honey is a juicy, spicy vodka. On the nose, prominent pear aromas are joined by subtle ginger and some sweet gingerbread. Pear and ginger unsurprisingly dominate on the palate, complete with some rich set honey which contribute to the luscious mouthfeel alongside some categoric rye spiciness in the background, while fiery ginger prevails once more and lingers on the smooth, warming finish with just a hint of honeyed sweetness. Best enjoyed with a dash of soda water, to really amplify the flavourings, but also well suited to a selection of classic vodka cocktails.

The Belvedere Organic Infusions range is available from Amazon, RRP £37, and from Selfridges, The Whisky Exchange, and selected bars and restaurants.

RELATED: Spirit of the Week: Casamigos Reposado Tequila