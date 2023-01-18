Argentinian steakhouse Gaucho has launched a new wine series in a bid to bridge the gap between winemaker and wine drinker.

The restaurant chain, with outlets on Piccadilly, Chancery Lane and Broadgate, will invite wine enthusiasts to its venues regardless of whether they are total novices or whine whizzes.

Launching on Galentine’s Day (13th February), punters will be invited to a delectable new drinking and dining experience at Gaucho Charlotte Street.

Sour Grapes guests will be guided through four different glasses of the good stuff by Head Sommelier Marina Diaz and taken on a tasty trip through the world of tannins, terroir and texture whilst grazing on a selection of small plates.

By the end, you’ll be armed with an arsenal of basic terms and tasting notes tailored to your tastes, meaning no more panic purchases!

Sour Grapes takes place monthly and each event will examine four new wines. On 8th March, celebrate International Women’s Day with a ‘Women in Wine’ instalment featuring female winemakers and tarot readings, and on 17 April it’s all about marvellous malbec.

Sour Grapes events take place from 6pm – 7:30pm and are priced at £25 per person for four wines and small plates.

