A new grouping within the Tory parliamentary party has been formed in the hope of reviving Liz Truss’s economic policies.

The former prime minister – who lasted just 45 days in office – was ousted after her ‘Spinal Tap approach’ to politics provoked widespread disarray in the markets.

Her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was swiftly replaced by Jeremy Hunt after his low-regulation, low-tax mini-budget caused utter turmoil.

The policies were promptly ripped to shreds in what will become known as a U-turn for the ages.

Liz Truss's budget ripped to shreds:



* Two-year energy price cap – GONE



* Income tax cut – GONE



* Scrapping 45p rate – GONE



* Freezing corporation tax – GONE



* Freezing alcohol duties – GONE



* VAT free shopping for int tourists – GONE



* Dividend & freelance reforms – GONE — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 17, 2022

But unperturbed by the chaos, a new group of Tory MPs are looking to resurrect the corpse of Truss’ brief premiership.

According to Politico reports, dozens of Tory MPs gathered in Simon Clarke’s parliamentary office to christen the ‘Conservative Growth Group’.

Top members of the Truss Cabinet were spotted, including Clarke, Wendy Morton, Chloe Smith and Ranil Jayawardena, as well as the former PM herself.

The group is out to ensure Rishi Sunak doesn’t jettison the low-tax, deregulatory agenda Truss championed during her brief time in office.

A Sunak ally quipped they were “very happy to see colleagues get behind the PM’s promise of getting growth going.”

