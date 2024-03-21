We reviewed Six by Nico at Canary Wharf a few months ago and really liked it. So we are quite excited by their new six-course tasting menu, launching on Monday 8th April and running for six weeks to Sunday 19th May, which invites diners on a trip to the city that never sleeps and where I lived for many years, New York. The city is home to over 25,000 restaurants and is simply culinary haven.

Chef Nico Simeone and his team’s took his team on visit to the city where they delved into the scene and met a lot of local chefs to get inspiration for Six by Nico’s new menu, which he promises will take guests on a quintessential New York gastronomic excursion.

In the Fitzrovia and Canary Wharf restaurants, guests will be able to enjoy a bite of the The Big Apple through dishes such as New Yorker Slice – Pepperoni Ragù, Panzanella & Pecorino Foam, Savoury Cookie & Truffle Royale (Inspired by: Joe’s Pizza, Carmine Street, Greenwich Village), the B.E.C – Potato Rosti, Smoked Bacon Belly, Confit Egg Yolk, Rye Crouton, Trapanese Hot Sauce & Parmesan Beurre Blanc (Inspired by: Daily Provisions, E119th Street, Union Square) and a Pastrami Sandwich – Ox Pastrami Sandwich, Choucroute, Pickled Kohlrabi, Gherkin & Frenchies Mustard (Inspired by: Katz Deli, Lower East Side and Shelsky’s, Brooklyn).

Then comes the Everything Bagel – Grenobloise Coalfish, Salt Baked Celeriac, Wild Garlic, Caper & Brown Butter Foam (Inspired by: Russell & Daughters, 179 E Houston St, Lower East Side), “Double Chicken Please” – Buttermilk Chicken, Hot Honey, Jalapeno Ketchup, Thai Basil and Hazelnut Pesto (Inspired by: Double Chicken Please, 115 Allen St, Bowery) and A New Yorker Apple Pie – Baked Apple Presse, New York Cheesecake, Dule De Leche, Cookies & Creme Anglaise (Inspired by: Eileens Special Cheesecake, Lower Manhattan and Petee’s Pie Company, Bowery).

Founder of Six by Nico and Chef, Nico Simeone, said “I have visited New York with my wife before and fell in love with the city. It has such a vibrant energy and somewhere I knew we would have to visit to explore the local food scene. New York is a city full of surprises. Every neighbourhood and street has a hidden gem – it was amazing to experience this side of it in more depth with our team of chefs. We met with locals, wandered the city day and night and tried so many different food types. This made it really difficult to choose the final menu in all honesty. But we got there, and it’s pretty special. We’ve taken some of our favourite flavours and dishes we tried and adapted this into the tasting menu concept. It could be one of my favourite menus we’ve created so far.”

The New York six-course menu will be available at Six by Nico restaurants across UK and Ireland for six weeks between Monday 8th April and Sunday 19 May, 2024, priced at £50 in the Fitzrovia and Canary Wharf restaurants, with an optional wine pairing for £35.

Bookings are now open for all restaurant locations and can be made online here: www.sixbynico.co.uk

Six by Nice Canary Wharf, 6 Chancellor Passage Canary Wharf, London E14 5EA – 020 3912 3334

Six by Nico London, 33-41 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1T 1RR – 020 7580 8143