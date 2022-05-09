There’s said to be around 131,000 Italians living in London, so it’s no surprise that we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Italian restaurants. Eataly London opened its doors to the public in spring 2021, and it’s been thriving ever since. Not only does the 42,000 square-foot site have three bars, 12 retail departments and a chocolate pick ‘n’ mix to die for, it’s also home to four restaurants.

The fourth and final restaurant, Terra, opened in February and is special for many different reasons. Firstly, it houses Eataly’s show-stopping artisanal grill – which was basically the first thing installed at the Liverpool Street site – and the rest of Eataly was built around it. Diners can watch the chefs in action in the open kitchen, using fresh produce from the Eataly food market in the open kitchen.

Photo: @lateef.photography

The menu at Terra – which means ‘earth’ in Italian – is simple yet niche as it pays tribute to traditional dishes from various parts of Italy. “We honour the connection between our ingredients and their origins, and we want you to experience them in the same way they exist in nature,” the menu reads.

If you’re keen to try something you might not see on a typical Italian menu in London, I would recommend the Farinata (£6) to start. It’s a traditional Ligurian pancake made from chickpea flour and is perfect for sharing. The pasta and risotto section of Terra’s menu is very simple and consists of just three options, including Acquerello risotto (£20) with red wine radicchio cream, Monte Veronese cheese and walnut dust.

Photo: @lateef.photography

But if pasta is more your thing, you can choose from either the fresh tonnarelli pasta with anchovy butter sauce, Jerusalem artichoke cream and bottarga breadcrumbs (£20), or red wine braised oxtail ravioli, with a delicious Parmigiano Reggiano sauce (£22). Again, these dishes are ideal for sharing, as are Terra’s grill dishes such as the black tiger prawns (£28) or the monkfish tail (£30).

I couldn’t resist trying the Spiedinodi Pancia Di Maiale (£28) which is a very impressive piece of slow roasted pork belly which is served hanging above a very generous portion of roast potatoes, smothered in gremolata and laid down on the plate.

As well as their pasta and pizza, Italians are also known for their love of desserts and the sweet menu at Terra doesn’t disappoint either. I was encouraged to try a Maritozzi, a soft and light brioche style bun filled with whipped cream and drizzled in a sauce of your choice. Needless to say, it’s super indulgent (and not the easiest thing to devour) but I’ll definitely be ordering another one the next time I visit.

Photo: @lateef.photography

The Tiramisu at Terra was also a sight for sore eyes and is served with shards of chocolate and kindly smothered in sauce as it’s brought to your table. In other words, try and leave room for dessert!

So, whether it’s lunch, dinner, or an aperitivo you’re after, Terra is definitely the place to be and if it’s authentic Italian food you’re after, you won’t be disappointed.

Terra can be found at Eataly London, 135 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3YD.

Related: London’s best pizzerias