Foodies are spoilt for choice when it comes to eating out in Soho, but there’s one restaurant that is well worth a visit and that is Kasa and Kin.

The contemporary Filipino all-day restaurant & bar, bakery and patisserie opened on Poland Street in 2021 and their food is definitely something to shout about. In Filipino, Kasa means home and Kin means family, so if chilled-out vibes, friendly staff and delicious dishes are on your checklist, then this is definitely the place for you.

Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner that you’re after, Kasa and Kin cater for all, but once you step inside, you won’t want to grab something and just go. “Fun, Fiesta, Filipino, Flavours, Feast, Family & Friends – that’s Kasa and Kin in a nutshell!” says co-founder Rowena Romulo, who is on a mission to raise the profile of Filipino food in London.

When you hear the word tapas, you immediately think of Spain, but Kasa and Kin offer traditional Filipino food that’s perfect for sharing – even if you over-order and struggle to squeeze in dessert. For starters, diners can choose from three generous platters: meat BBQ (£22.50), seafood BBQ (£23.50) or vegetable BBQ (£18.50). Fish lovers won’t be disappointed with the second option as it includes spiced salmon fillet, baby squid and chilli king prawns.

The salmon fillet ceviche (£8.50) is a cold seafood alternative and is cured with calamansi juice and coriander – and is also great for sharing. For those who want to leave plenty of room for the main attraction, there’s also the option of prawn or beef broth to start, or a variety of tasty spring rolls (from £7.50).

The main menu is also a wonderful mix of meat, seafood and vegetable dishes, meaning everyone is catered for and flavour certainly isn’t compromised. If you’re a meat eater, then you cannot visit Kasa and Kin without trying the crispy pork belly “Lechon Kawali” (£15.50). The meat is marinated in soy, garlic, bay leaves and peppercorns and is fried until crispy.

Another delightful meaty treat is the Wagyu beef rib eye steak tapa (£36) which is soy-cured Trenchmore Farms English wagyu beef rib eye steak seasoned with garlic & pepper. For pescatarians dining out, there’s a choice of seriously tasty baby squid skewers (£15), spiced salmon fillet (£14.50) and chilli king prawn skewers (£16). All served as very generous portions and also great for sharing.

Perhaps the best thing about dining at Kasa and Kin is the array of salts that are placed on the table just before you tuck in – these include truffle salt, lemongrass salt and smoked chilli pepper flavour. The individual jars are left on the table so that diners can dip in and out as they please.

It’s important to save space for dessert because the Tsunami Cheesecake (£6.75) is an absolute must. With six flavours to choose from Ube, Guava, Mango, Dulce De Leche and Coconut, I would recommend choosing a couple and sharing as these little sweet treats go down very, very well and certainly aren’t too heavy for the end of a meal.

There are various other Filipino desserts on the menu too including Sans Rival and Halo Halo which consists of milk granite, powdered milk, fruit jellies, tapioca pearls, sweet red beans, coconut balls, puffed rice, fudge caramel, ube syrup and caramelised banana.

However, if you’re a fan of cocktails then a visit to Kasa and Kin is not complete with an Ube Martini (£13.50). This Instagram-worthy drink is a mixture of Ketel One Vodka, Malibu, ube, coconut cream and cranberry juice and is served in a traditional martini glass. I’m not sure you could manage more than one with the amount of food you’ll want to order, but there’s an array of other cocktails on the menu to see you through such as Weng Weng (£13.50) which is the Filipino version of a Long Island Iced Tea.

Overall, Kasa and Kin is definitely worth a visit – even just for the Ube Martini and salt varieties alone. The interior is trendy yet welcoming, the staff are attentive without being overbearing, the food is top-notch, and most importantly, dinner at this little Soho gem won’t break the bank.

