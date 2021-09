Fishcakes are a great way to spice up your weeknight dinners. Grab those tuna cans in the cupboard and get to work. Luckily you won’t have to work too hard because this tuna fishcake recipe is quick and easy!

Complimentary flavours

Since the tuna is the star of the recipe, the other ingredients are there to compliment the tuna and to add a subtle flavour of their own. Therefore, standard ingredients such as onions, parsley and lemon go really well with fishcakes. And of course, the sweet chilli sauce is a great trick to add another pop of flavour!

How do fishcakes keep their shape?

In this recipe, there are a few ingredients that you can leave out if you want. For example, you don’t have to add sweet chilli sauce or lemon juice. However, there are a few ingredients that you definitely do not want to leave out. And these are the egg and breadcrumbs.

The egg helps to bind the tuna together so that the fishcakes don’t fall apart. And the breadcrumbs soak up the moisture of the tuna so that all the flavour and moisture stays on the inside and the fishcakes won’t be dry. And as a result, the soaked breadcrumbs also help that the fishcakes hold their shape.

Tuna Fishcakes These tuna fishcakes are the perfect delicious solution whenever you're in the mood for something fishy but not in the mood for effort. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 9 cakes Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 3 170 g cans Light meat Tuna shredded in brine

3 slices of bread, crumbled

1 egg

salt and pepper to taste or…

1 tsp lemon & black pepper

¼ cup sweet chili sauce (optional)

1 grated onion

¼ cup chopped parsley

flour for dusting

oil for shallow frying

juice of one lemon Instructions Mix the tuna, breadcrumbs, lemon juice, and egg together.

Add the spices, sweet chili, and onions.

Press into the desired size and dust in flour.

Shallow fry in a pan until golden brown.

* Serve with mash and salad Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

