UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 29 September 2021

Many places dry with sunny spells, but feeling rather cool in the wind. A few showers in the west with cloud increasing across Northern Ireland later.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Remaining unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain affecting many areas. Rather windy with a risk of coastal gales at times with temperatures around or slightly below average.

London Weather forecast for today:

A bright start to the day, however cloud and isolated showers will develop during the morning, though there will still be lengthy sunny spells, especially later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

A very unsettled spell of weather with showers or longer spells of rain, these sometimes heavy or thundery. Temperatures slightly below average. Windy, with coastal gales at times.

