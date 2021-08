Try this fish curry baked in the oven recipe to spruce up your go-to curry method. Same delicious taste, just with a twist.

What type of fish to use

For this specific curry recipe, you will need 2x 500g whitefish portions. They can be fresh or frozen, as long as they are skinless and deboned. Whitefish generally has a slightly sweeter taste which works beautifully when infused with the different flavours from the curry. Examples of whitefish include hake, haddock, and snapper.

The flavour of curry

No curry is complete without adding curry powder to it. The main ingredients in a curry powder are usually spices like coriander, turmeric, cumin and chilli peppers. These powders are great because it allows all the flavour of the different spices, without having to buy all the spices individually.

You can regulate the level of spice in the fish curry by limiting the amount of curry powder and sriracha wasabi sauce you add. If you would like a bit more bite to the curry, feel free to add more powder or sriracha sauce.

By adding bay leaves, a peppery and almost minty flavour is introduced to the curry. The bay leaves also bring a subtle bitterness to the curry to ensure that it doesn’t taste too heavy.

Once the curry is baked in the oven and refrigerated, the consistency will be a bit more firm. This will make it easy to dish up.