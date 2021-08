“This is our own Bonfire Night take on that classic drink The White Lady,” Jake explains. “Here we have just sweetened it up a little and added some winter spice by the addition of gingerbread syrup. You can buy a really good one from Monin syrups called Pain D’epices or if you’re feeling a little more adventurous try making your own with this recipe for The Flame Haired Lady from Wandsworth’s finest; Nigella Lawson.”

A sweet and sensational cocktail featuring some familiar favourites such as Cointreau, Gin and gingerbread syrup! This cocktail is sure to warm you up.

Method for making The Flame Haired Lady

Shake this very hard, for a long time, maybe 45 seconds, in a cocktail shaker with just three or four ice cubes. You want to whip it into a nice foamy consistency. Strain it into a chilled cocktail glass and serve with a portion of home-made gingerbread or a gingerbread man. A dusting of ground cinnamon is also an optional adornment. Enjoy your Flame Haired Lady cocktail!

Portobello Road Gin is available in store and online from Waitrose, Selfridges, Tesco and Harvey Nichols. RRP £25

The Flame Haired Lady Tying in with Bonfire Night, this week’s cocktail recipe is here a little earlier than usual, provided by Portobello Road Gin’s Jake Burger. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 1 minute Total Time: 3 minutes Servings: 1 Author: TLE Recipes Ingredients 1 shot Portobello Road Gin

3/4 shot Cointreau

3/4 shot Freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 shot Egg white

1/3 shot Gingerbread Syrup Instructions Shake this very hard, for a long time, maybe 45 seconds, in a cocktail shaker with just three or four ice cubes. You want to whip it into a nice foamy consistency

Strain it into a chilled cocktail glass and serve with a portion of home-made gingerbread or a gingerbread man

A dusting of ground cinnamon is also an optional adornment Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Pickled Prawns: Spiced with Bay Leaves, Coriander and Turmeric