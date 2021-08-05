Hitting the market with seismic force is a new and innovative trading platform geared towards private investors and based on the original concept of commission-free trading coupled with online investment support. It all began when two brothers, Manuel and Dominic Heyden, founded their now lucrative company, nextmarkets, in Cologne in 2014. Today, Manuel serves as CEO of the company, while Dominic serves as CTO.

The brothers pride themselves on having built up a significant enterprise with a staff numbering fewer than 40 people. They also created an online brokerage platform in record time. Already active in eight European markets, it features unique technology within a comprehensive regulatory framework. This is not their first success, however. Earlier, they created ayondo, an online platform allowing private individuals to actively participate in trading.

As a result, nextmarkets began to develop an innovative and technically well-engineered online app, thereby setting new impulses and sustainably changing the market. The platform has been growing substantially ever since it launched online operations in 2018. Their average growth rate is an impressive 207% (CAGR); last year alone, they recorded more than one million secure transactions.

About nextmarkets

nextmarkets is a ground-breaking commission-free neo-broker in Europe. The FinTech enables trading of ETFs and stocks for €0 through the stock exchange. Trading is executed in an easy, user-friendly way on an advanced, proprietary and highly flexible platform, complemented by the services of trained investment coaches.

nextmarkets’ founders

The expansive development of the various services this neo-broker offers its clients is based on the confidence resulting from their wide range of regulatory approvals and licences. As a rule, such licences are extremely difficult to obtain. For this reason, nextmarkets has gained total control over its own product as well as the flexibility to innovate in ways that other online brokers are simply not in a position to do.

Features

nextmarkets is eminently suitable for all levels of investors. It has been developed with both novice and expert users in mind, so all can quickly proceeed to profit-maximised trading. Coaches are also a significant element of this platform; reportedly, they can provide up to 300 investment analyses for users every month.

Their service is offered free of charge (from an investment input of €250) and in real time. Here are some facts about nextmarkets for you to consider:

nextmarkets is already operational in eight European countries and is in the process of expanding to further countries

Beyond its geographical expansion, the company is currently and continually developing new products

Their service enables investors to trade commission-free through the stock exchange in over 7,000 stocks and 1,000 ETFs

Fractional trading makes it possible to buy portions of shares, rather than full shares, if preferred

The so-called money market CFD provides annual interest of 1.25% on sums not put towards investment

nextmarkets’ annual growth

In early March, it was revealed that this flourishing neo-broker had garnered $30 million in a Series B financing round. It was later confirmed that this additional capital will be used to accelerate the current European expansion of this FinTech.

This puts nextmarkets in a great position to become the leading neo-broker in Europe. One feature that its users value about the platform is that it facilitates carrying out transactions completely free of charge. It is also gaining popularity due to its provision of services aimed at training investors.

The training offered by the platform is extremely important, as Dominic Heyden explains, noting that it is carried out by professionals with vast experience in this industry. Currently, one-third of nextmarkets’ users develop their strategies based on the recommendations provided by the platform’s experts.

nextmarkets’ problem-free navigability further assures that it is easy to use. In a matter of minutes, the user will understand the platform, functions, and various tools put at their fingertips.