When making Irish desserts, the Emerald Isle’s wealth of excellent alcoholic drinks are often utilised as key ingredients; from stouts such as Guinness and Murphy’s, through to Irish Cream and Irish whiskey. To celebrate St Patrick’s Day (17th March) at home this year, chef Richard Corrigan has shared his honey and stout tart recipe.

Typically served in the Irish chef’s three London restaurants, Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill, Corrigan’s Mayfair, and Daffodil Mulligan, on St Patrick’s Day, the relatively simple honey and stout tart recipe calls for just 80ml of good quality stout (the rest can be drunk while cooking), which is used in the filling alongside a Bramley apple, golden syrup, rolled oats, honey, and citrus zest.

The St. Patrick’s Day recipe also features instructions to make an easy shortcrust pastry, best prepared with a food processor, which needs to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes – plenty of time to prepare and slightly chill the filling, and to use up the leftover stout. An ideal St Patrick’s Day recipe, but delicious at any time of year.

Honey & Stout Tart Chef Richard Corrigan's Honey & Stout recipe, perfect for St Patrick's Day celebrations Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 25 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Richard Corrigan Equipment 25cm loose-bottomed tart tin

Baking beans (rice will work as an adequate substitute, if necessary) Ingredients For the honey and stout filling 80 ml stout Use a quality, flavourful stout for a beautiful depth of flavour

1 Bramley apple (approx 150g) peeled and grated

90 g golden syrup

50 g rolled porridge oats

90 g honey

90 g breadcrumbs stale

2 eggs

1/2 lemon zest and juice

1/2 orange zest only For the pastry 250 g plain flour

1 pinch salt

125 g butter cut into cubes, plus extra for greasing

50 g caster sugar

3 eggs

1 egg for egg wash Instructions In a food processor simply pulse together the flour, salt, butter and sugar until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then transfer to a bowl, add two eggs and form into a ball of dough. Do not overwork, just mix enough to bring the dough together. Wrap the dough in clingfilm and leave in the fridge to chill for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 150°C/gas mark 2. Grease a 25cm loose-bottomed tart tin and set aside.

Once the pastry has chilled, lightly dust a work surface with flour and roll the pastry out into a large circle, 5cm bigger than your tin. Loosely roll the pastry around the rolling pin, then carefully drape the pastry over the tin and lightly press the pastry into the edges to fit. Carefully trim the edges of the pastry using a sharp knife. Line the pastry with some greaseproof paper, then pour in some baking beans. Blind bake the pastry case in the oven for around 45 minutes until pale golden in colour. Remove from the oven and increase the oven temperate to 180°C/gas mark 4.

Discard the greaseproof paper and baking beans and brush the entirety of the pastry case in egg wash – this will help to prevent cracks appearing in the pastry.

To make the filling, add the stout and grated apple to a pan and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and leave the liquid to reduce by half, then remove from the heat and set aside until warm. Add the remaining ingredients, mix well and pour into the pastry case. Bake the tart for 20-25 minutes until the filling is set.

Remove from the oven, allow to cool and cut the tart into slices. Serve with a good dollop of double cream or some sweetened buttermilk. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

