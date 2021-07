Fill your home with the heady aromatic mix of a hearty beef curry cooking to perfection. This fork-tender beef curry recipe contains the wholesome goodness of warming spices, jalapeno chillies, Roma tomatoes and a sweet chutney touch. Ladled over a bed of steaming rice, it will definitely hit the spot when the skies turn grey!

Tweak the beef curry to your taste

The sauce has a lovely mild Indian flavour. However, feel free to tweak this warm and comforting dish to suit your taste by simply adding a bit more or less of the spices and chilli.

Time for tenderness

Unlike chicken, this beef curry takes longer to cook as beef can be a tough and chewy meat. But if you want melt-in-your-mouth tender beef, this can only be achieved by cooking it slowly on the stove top. Well worth the time and effort!

Sides to spruce up your beef curry

Put banana, chutney, coconut, and even cucumber yoghurt sauce in separate small bowls alongside the plates of steaming beef curry and rice. For variation on the curry and rice theme, some warm naan bread to mop up the sauce, works a charm.

It tastes even better when allowed to rest, so if there are any leftovers the next day, reheat and enjoy!

Delicious Spicy Beef Curry Dinner favourite: The sweet and spicy flavours of this fragrant beef curry features wonderful warming spices and a hint of chilli. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 3 hours Total Time: 3 hours 15 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg trimmed beef, steak, or chuck

2 onions, peeled and chopped

¼ Hot curry powder. Fill up to 1/2 with other curry spice mix of your choice.

2 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp ground dried turmeric

2 cups fat-skimmed beef broth

750 g Roma tomatoes, rinsed, cored, and chopped

2 tbsp minced fresh jalapeños (Pickled will be fine)

2 tbsp minced fresh ginger

2 bananas (peeled and thinly sliced)

½ cup chutney

½ cup sweetened shredded dried coconut

Cooked rice

Salt to taste Instructions Pat the beef dry and cut into cubes. Combine beef, onions and one cup of water in a large saucepan.

Cover and bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

Uncover, turn heat to high, and stir often until liquid evaporates and meat and onions are lightly browned for about five to seven minutes. Remove the meat and set aside.

Add the curry powder, mustard seed, garlic and turmeric to pan. Stir until spices are more fragrant for about one minute.

Add the broth, tomatoes, chillies and ginger. Sauté and scrape any browned bits.

Return the meat to the pan, bring to a boil, and cover. Reduce heat and simmer until meat is very tender for about two to two-and-a-half hours or in a pressure cooker for about 30 minutes or until tender.

Serve with cooked rice, bananas, chutney, and coconut. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

