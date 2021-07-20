The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 46,558, with 96 deaths also recorded in the latest 24 hour period.

Last Tuesday, July 13, only 36,660 new cases were reported, with 50 further deaths, meaning today’s figure is almost double that of the preceding week.

It comes following the lifting of Covid restrictions across the country, with the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ seeing social distancing and mask-wearing rules scrapped.

US citizens have been warned against travel to the UK due to spiralling coronavirus cases.

The UK was placed on the highest level of the United States travel guidance – “Level 4: Very High” – on Monday, warning that even fully-vaccinated travellers could be at risk.

“Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” the guidance added.

The UK joins countries including Brazil, South Africa and the Netherlands on Level 4.

