By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

Photo: www.t2tea.com

This week’s featured recipe, in accordance, comes from T2 – Australia’s leading tea retailer, offering the country’s largest range of premium, fragrant tea and tea wares sourced from across the globe. And using their own Special Edition Matcha Blend powder, here’s a relatively simple recipe for green tea ice cream to follow at home this week.

Further information on T2 can be found at t2tea.com.