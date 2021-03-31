By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food
Photo: www.t2tea.com
This week’s featured recipe, in accordance, comes from T2 – Australia’s leading tea retailer, offering the country’s largest range of premium, fragrant tea and tea wares sourced from across the globe. And using their own Special Edition Matcha Blend powder, here’s a relatively simple recipe for green tea ice cream to follow at home this week.
Further information on T2 can be found at t2tea.com.
Ingredients
- 200 gram Fresh whole milk
- 3 Egg yolks
- 80 gram Fine caster sugar
- 10 gram T2 Special Edition Matcha Blend powder
- 100 gram Whipping cream 35% fat
Instructions
- Heat milk in a saucepan almost to the boiling point, then remove from the heat and set aside
- In a mixing bowl, beat egg yolks and sugar until pale yellow in colour
- Add your T2 Matcha blend of choice (T2 recommend their Mint Matcha) and mix well
- Add warm milk and mix well. Return mixture to the same saucepan and heat gently, stirring constantly until it thickens to form a custard-like consistency
- Transfer mixture from the saucepan to a mixing bowl
- Place bowl in a larger bowl half filled with ice water to cool
- Set aside
- In a chilled bowl, whip whipping cream until stiff peaks form
- Add whipped cream to the Matcha mixture and fold through
- Transfer mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions
- Store in freezer or serve immediately for a refreshing spring treat.