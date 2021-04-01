Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 1 April 2021

Mostly cloudy to start Thursday but turning brighter with spells of sunshine developing across the region. Cooler with a chilly breeze from the North Sea but warm in the west. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.