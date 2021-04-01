Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 1 April 2021
Mostly cloudy to start Thursday but turning brighter with spells of sunshine developing across the region. Cooler with a chilly breeze from the North Sea but warm in the west. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Medium.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
