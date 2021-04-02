Who doesn’t love a Backyard Burger? By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

It’s no secret that MEATliquor have become extremely renowned for their burgers in recent, even in so far as inspiring colossal queues to form, in order to visit the no-reservations restaurant during peak times. With various outlets now open across the city, as well as branches in Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, and Singapore, the chefs are also set to make an appearance at this year’s Taste of London festival, taking place in June at Regent’s Park. What’s more, to mark their involvement the culinary celebration, as well as welcoming this year’s impending barbecue season, MEATliquor have shared a recipe in order for readers to recreate their interpretation of the perfect ‘Backyard Burger’.

Further information on MEATliquor can be found at meatliquor.com. MEATliquor will also be appearing at Taste of London this year, taking place between 15th-19th June. Tickets can be purchased online at tasteoflondon.co.uk.

Backyard Burger The Backyard Burger is a classic take on the all favourite burger everywhere around the globe. Nothing says burger like this original! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 25 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients For each burger 160 gram freshly ground chuck steak

a generous pinch of salt

1 burger bun

1 large white onion thick slice

2 slices American style cheese

A squirt of Heinz ketchup

A squirt of French’s mustard

2 – 3 slices Dill pickle not the sweet ones Instructions Light your charcoal, preferably with chimney starter rather than chemical fire starters

The coals will need to burn down to cooking temperature

Be patient: this will take a while

When the coals are coated with white ash (they will glow red in the dark) and all the flames have died down, you’re ready to cook

Pull out a wad of ground chuck steak and form it into a ball with your hands

Squash this down onto a sheet of greaseproof paper so that it forms a burger patty

It should be a bit bigger than the bun to allow for shrinkage during cooking

Place the patty on an oiled preheated barbeque grill and cover the top side with a healthy dose of salt and pepper

Put the thick slice of onion on the barbeque too

Meanwhile, cut the bun in half and toast the cut sides over the barbeque

This will only take a few seconds

When the bottom of the burger has formed a good brown crust, it will easily lift off the barbeque without sticking

Flip it and cook the other side

It won’t take nearly as long

Flip the onion when it starts to brown

Lay a couple of slices of ‘cheese’ over the burger while it’s still on the barbeque

Squirt some Heinz ketchup and French’s mustard on the bottom of the bun

Stick a couple of slices of dill pickle on there

Lay the burger onto your bun base and stack the onion on top

Put the bun lid on top and serve immediately Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

