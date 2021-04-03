Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 3 April 2021

Dry but rather cloudy on Saturday morning. Some breaks will develop later, allowing increasing amounts of sunshine, particularly in western areas. Remaining cloudy and feeling chilly along the Kent coast. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

