Like the Caesar salad, Salade Niçoise is so much more than just a perfunctory salad. Synonymous with the French city of Nice, Salade Niçoise is a true celebration of transportive Mediterranean flavours, having been popular around the world since the early 20th century. While the flavours of Salade Niçoise are best suited to long, hot summers in the south of France (or anywhere really, ideally washed down with a bottle of rose), the dish is equally comforting during cold winter months – if you can get hold of high quality ingredients.

The salad comprises a collection of ingredients which come together to produce something so much greater than the sum of its basic parts, but the exact components are the subject of much debate, with so many chefs having famously embellished the classic salad over the years. Even in regions around the city of Nice, countless variations of Salade Niçoise are served.

While Salade Niçoise traditionally comprises a modest concoction of tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, Niçoise olives, olive oil, and either anchovies or tuna, the dish has been open to interpretation by a series of credible chefs. Some recipes call for fresh tuna instead of tinned tuna, others add a vinaigrette in addition to olive oil. Vegetables such as artichokes and bell peppers are often added to the mix, as well as boiled new potatoes and green beans – much to the dismay of traditionalists. When French chef Hélène Darroze posted a Salade Niçoise recipe on Facebook in 2016, including potatoes and green beans, the recipe was met with much hostility from purists. The recipe was described as “a massacre”, “sacrilege”, and even a “violation of the ancestral traditions”.

For most Salade Niçoise recipes, tomatoes and black olives seem to be the only real constant. As such, it’s worth investing in the best quality tomatoes you can either source or afford, as they make up a huge part of the salad. As for fish, this recipe uses both anchovies and tinned tuna. Fresh tuna is great, but there’s a salinity to the tinned fish that works so well with the tomatoes. Again, it’s worth sourcing high quality tinned tuna if possible as – like the tomatoes – it’s one of the dominant flavours here. Elsewhere, potatoes and green beans are also used (sorry), joined by black olives (ideally Niçoise or Kalamata), roughly chopped fresh parsley, and soft-medium boiled eggs cooled slightly as to avoid any bullying. It’s then dressed with a mixture of Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and minced or grated garlic.

250 g tinned tuna

500 g new potatoes

A handful fine beans

16 black olives (ideally Niçoise or Kalamata), pitted

8 anchovy fillets

500 g ripe tomatoes

4 large free range eggs

1 tbsp fresh parsley roughly chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic minced or finely grated

Sea salt

Black pepper Instructions Begin by bringing a large, heavy-based pan of salted water to the boil. Add the potatoes, bring back to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes, or until soft. Remove from the pan and plunge into a bowl of ice-cold water. Leave to cool slightly.

While the potatoes are boiling, bring another pan of water to the boil and add the eggs. Bring back to the boil and simmer for 6 minutes. Remove from the pan and transfer to a bowl of ice-cold water until cool enough to handle.

In the pan the potatoes were cooked in, but in clean water, boil the beans for 2-3 minutes, then remove from the pan and transfer to a bowl of ice-cold water. Leave to cool slightly.

While the potatoes, beans and eggs are cooling, cut the tomatoes into rough chunks and add to a large mixing bowl. Generously season with salt.

Halve the olives and add to the bowl with the tomatoes, plus the anchovies, cut into rough chunks, and the chopped parsley. Toss to combine.

Make the dressing by adding the mustard to a small bowl or jug and whisking with the vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix to combine, then slowly pour in the olive oil, mixing as you go until the dressing is smooth and well combined. Taste for seasoning and add more vinegar, salt or pepper if need be.

Once cooled slightly, add the potatoes and beans to the mixing bowl with the tomatoes. Break the tuna into large flakes and also add to the mixing bowl. Pour over half of the dressing and gently mix.

Plate the salad between bowls and add more dressing if desired. Peel and slice the boiled eggs and place on top of the salad in each serving bowl. Season the yolk with a pinch of salt and serve. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

