Rockfish founder Mitch Tonks has launched a brand new Seafood at Home service. Hoping to change the way in which we buy, cook and eat fish, Seafood at Home delivers fish from the sea to customers’ plates in just 24 hours, providing direct access to Brixham Market, making the freshest seafood available to purchase direct from the boats for next day delivery. Unlike other fresh fish boxes on the market, the Seafood at Home team is in control of the entire process from boat to plate, meaning they can minimise the time between when the fish is landed to the moment it’s delivered to the customer’s door, all sustainably packaged and delivered direct. The daily selection changes regularly based on availability, but options will include the likes of monkfish, turbot, cod, sea bass, gurnard, dover sole, scallops, crab, and much more.

Seafood at Home also draws on the experience of the chefs on hand, offering cuts that aren’t typically seen on fish counters or in other delivery boxes. Think T-bones, chops, ‘cote de boeuf’ cuts, tails, and cheeks. This roasted monkfish chop recipe teams the meaty fish with lime pickle butter, plus basmati rice and a simple salad.

On the launch of Seafood at Home, Mitch Tonks said: “For too long the fish supply chain has meant that getting our hands on really fresh fish is only possible for those living by the sea. For the rest of us, our choices are what is available pre-packed and ‘fresh’ from the supermarkets, severely limiting not only our choice but the quality and provenance too. By changing the process entirely, Seafood at Home will instead bring the joys of the market – finding the best quality, fresh British seafood – to everyone, in the end hoping to help us Brits eat more seafood, better.”

Discussing this roasted monkfish chop recipe, Mitch Tonks added: “This roasted monkfish chop with lime pickle butter is meaty and warming with just a hint of spice. Served with cardamom rice and a spiced tomato salad it makes for a wonderful seafood supper at any time of the year.”

Roasted Monkfish Chop With Lime Pickle Butter “This roasted monkfish chop with lime pickle butter is meaty and warming with just a hint of spice. Served with cardamom rice and a spiced tomato salad it makes for a wonderful seafood supper at any time of the year.” Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Mitch Tonks Ingredients 2 Monkfish chops A different cut of monkfish or another fish like gurnard or hake would work well too but you may need to adjust the cooking times

Lime pickle butter such as Rockfish lime pickle butter

1 small bunch coriander chopped

2 green chillies finely sliced

4 spring onions finely sliced

8 green cardamom pods

1 pinch ground cumin

Basmati rice follow the instructions on your rice for the amount you’ll need per person

4 tomatoes cut into 8

½ red onion finely sliced

1/3 cucumber peeled, cored and cut into 10mm cubes

2 limes juice only

Olive oil

Vegetable oil for frying

Salt Instructions Preheat your oven to 220℃ Fan/ 240℃/ Gas 9.

To cook your rice, wash it well, then add to a pan with some salt and 8 cardamom pods, cover with 1.5 times water to rice and cook until the water has been absorbed. Turn off the heat and cover the pan with a clean tea towel then place the lid on top and allow the rice to steam and finish.

While your rice is cooking, heat a non-stick pan and when hot add a few tablespoons of vegetable oil. When the oil is shimmering, lay the monkfish in the pan. Cook the monkfish on one side for 3-4 minutes until it is golden, and then turn it over and do the same for the other side. When both sides have cooked transfer the fish to a roasting dish then place in the oven to cook for a further 5-7 minutes. Take the monkfish out of the oven and leave on the side to rest.

While your fish is in the oven, make the salad by mixing the cucumber, tomatoes and onion together. Dress with the lime juice, a pinch of salt, a good pinch of cumin and some olive oil and set aside.

Melt 4 tablespoons lime pickle butter in a small pan, you don’t want it totally melted, you want a few “ice cube” like bits to remain amidst the melted butter.

To serve, place the fish on a plate, spoon over the butter and sprinkle with chopped coriander, the chillies and spring onion. Add a spoonful or two of rice and a spoonful of the salad to the plate and enjoy. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

