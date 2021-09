If you’re like us, you can eat pasta any time of the day. But sometimes we get stuck and it feels like we’re using the same ingredients over and over again. This recipe is the perfect dish to wake up those tastebuds again. Enjoy this chicken, spinach, and tomato pasta smothered in a creamy garlic sauce.

Use your flavours

This dish is packed with flavourful ingredients and herbs. Firstly, we’ll start by lightly cooking the chicken with paprika and Italian seasoning. By using the Italian seasoning, flavours like basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme and garlic will start filling the air. This, however, is definitely not enough garlic! We will be adding 5 cloves so that the garlic sauce is pungently delicious.

Once the spinach, tomatoes, red pepper and garlic is fried, its time to add the meat back to the pan. And chicken is not the only meat that will be added to this recipe. We will be adding bacon for that extra meaty texture and flavour. The bacon brings a delicious salty and smokiness to the flavours of the pasta.

Pasta Tip

We suggest using pasta that has a shell shape (like Conchiglie) or large enough surface so that the garlic sauce can really mix in with the dish and not just slide off the pasta.

And if you’re really feeling ambitious, be sure to check out the following: How To Make – Homemade Pasta (Without A Pasta Machine)