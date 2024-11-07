Popeyes UK, the New Orleans-born fried chicken brand, has announced the launch of its first-ever festive menu.

From Tuesday 5th November, fried chicken fans will be able to get merry munchin’ on six new menu items that combine the flavours of New Orleans with British festive classics, from as little as £1.50:

The Festive Superstack Sandwich

The Festive Feastin’ Roll

The Chicken Festive Feastin’ Roll

Sage & Onion Hash Brown

Frostin’ Mint Shake made with Oreo

Caramel Latte

The Festive Superstack Box Meal

The Festive Superstack Sandwich is a next-level take on the fan-favourite Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Packed with holiday crunch and flavour, it features a juicy, 100 per cent fresh Shatter Crunchin’ chicken breast topped with Emmental cheese, a tasty Sage & Onion Hash Brown, plus fresh pickles and lettuce for extra crunch.

This mouth-watering combo is then stacked inside a soft brioche bun and topped with a swirl of spicy and sweet Cranberry Habanero Sauce and mayo. Layer after delicious layer, this mighty mouthful combines the poppin’ flavours of New Orleans with the comfort of a classic Christmas roast – and is the new kid on the block for annual festive sandwich competition.

And it truly is the season of glad fry-dings, as Popeyes has also revealed its first-ever festive breakfast roll with the launch of the Festive Feastin’ Roll. A festive version of the much-loved Popeyes Big Cajun Roll, this mouthwatering brekkie treat consists of a sausage patty, four juicy bacon rashers, a free range egg, a Sage & Onion Hash Brown, all topped off with Cranberry Habanero Sauce in a perfectly toasted premium brioche bun. Pair this festive breakfast roll with the new Caramel Latte, turning up the toasty-factor with a sweet kick to start your day.

For those who fancy a bit more cluck for their breakfast, The Chicken Festive Feastin’ Roll will also be launched across select restaurants nationwide – featuring a Popeyes Signature Herby Chicken patty, topped with a free range egg and American cheese, Cranberry Habanero Sauce and finished with a tasty Sage & Onion Hash Brown.

What’s more, fans can treat themselves to a Sage & Onion Hash Brown as part of a meal, or as a tasty standalone side. This New Orleans spin on sage & onion stuffing combines the best-selling Popeyes Hash Brown with the traditional flavours of this iconic festive side. Giving the Hash Brown we know and love a poppin’ seasonal revamp!

There will be merry munchin’ all around, as fried-chicken lovers can opt for the Festive Superstack Box Meal to get more chicken and more bang for their buck this holiday season. Combining the Festive Superstack Sandwich with a choice of two Tenders, three Hot Wings or one-piece Signature Chicken, served with regular fries and regular drink, all from just £11.49.

Fans can round off their meal with the launch of the limited-edition Frostin’ Mint Shake made with Oreo. An indulgent combo of festive mint-y flavours, the shake is made using thick Jersey cream, with a fresh minty kick, and topped with crunchin’ Oreo pieces. It’s a frosty treat perfect for festive sippin’.

Dave Hoskins, Head of Food at Popeyes, said: “This festive season we want to give our guests a taste of the traditional holiday flavours everyone knows and loves, but with a true Popeyes twist. We’re proud to reveal our first ever festive menu in the UK, and what better way to do it than with a nod to our New Orleans heritage!

“We know our fans love when we put a spin on a classic, and our Sage & Onion hash browns are a delicious all-day way to enjoy the flavours of a roast potato – what’s not to love?

“We’ve also snuck one into our new Festive Superstack Sandwich alongside our world-class Shatter Crunchin’ chicken, emmental, and some cranberry habanero sauce, giving our guests a familiar taste of the holidays with an unexpected Louisiana kick.”

The Festive Feastin’ Menu is available from Tuesday 5th November in nationwide Popeyes restaurants, drive-thrus and via delivery.

