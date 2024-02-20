Popeyes has announced the nationwide roll-out of its delicious breakfast range – with meal deals starting from just £1.99 for a limited time.

With news that McDonald’s is bringing back the Breakfast Wrap on everyone’s minds, new photos of its American fast-food rival could soon get people’s heads turning.

The home of Famous Louisiana Chicken, which had people queuing outside its doors at 5am when it first opened, has announced the nationwide roll-out of its delicious breakfast range.

Bringing a New Orleans spin to one of the nation’s favourite breakfast items, the star of the show is the Popeyes Big Cajun Roll, which consists of a sausage patty, a Cajun hash brown, a free range egg and four smoked streaky bacon rashers, layered with gooey American cheese, topped off with a swirl of Cajun ketchup and sandwiched in a perfectly toasted, premium brioche bun.

The menu also features a bargain Bacon Roll meal deal for just £1.99 for a limited time, meaning sarnie fans can get a Bacon Roll, Hash Brown and a drink, all for less than £2.

Those keen on a kick of signature New Orleans spice can also opt to customise their meal by swapping the ketchup for Cajun Ketchup and the hash brown for a Cajun Hash Brown at no extra cost – both feature a hearty pinch of New Orleans spirit, courtesy of Popeyes’® authentic Cajun spice blend.

All rolls and muffins on the menu come with a meal deal option as standard, meaning breakfast-lovers can level up their chosen item with the addition of a Hash Brown (Traditional or Cajun), as well as a soft drink, tea, or coffee – for as little as £1 extra.

Popeyes has also got those with a sweet tooth covered, offering their Signature Louisiana Biscuit in a variety of breakfast-friendly formats – including a Cinnamon Sugar-dusted Biscuit (£1.75), or try the Original Biscuit and Nutella (£1.99), Hartley’s Strawberry Jam (£1.99) or Honey (£1.50). The biscuit is a fluffy, flakey delicacy hailing from the Southern states of America, which some might liken to a British scone, but with a lighter and creamier consistency as a result of its buttermilk base. Delicious!

The menu also features all the British grab-and-go breakfast classics, including a veggie-friendly Egg and Cheese Muffin (£3.50) alongside bacon or sausage variations (also £3.50). For those in need of some serious morning fuel, both the Bacon, Egg and Cheese Muffin and the Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin can be doubled up for just 49p. For those after something lighter – and fruitier! – the English Muffin with Hartley’s Strawberry Jam is a popular option (£1.99).

Dave Hoskins, Head of Food at Popeyes, said: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out our delicious Breakfast Menu nationwide this month, including restaurants in Nottingham, Liverpool, Brighton, Cambridge, Reading, Cardiff and Plymouth, so more people can kick start their day with a taste of New Orleans.

“We’ve designed our menu to shake up the UK grab-and-go breakfast scene, taking breakfast classics and levelling them up with a pinch of Popeyes® spice. From Cajun Rolls to Cajun Ketchup, we’re excited for our fans to start their morning right with a Popeyes breakfast, and keep life poppin’ with a bit of Louisiana spirit.”

The menu roll-out comes after Popeyes announced plans to double its estate in 2024, opening over 30 new locations by the end of year, to firmly cement its presence in all four corners of the UK.

The full Breakfast Menu will be available nationwide from 20th February in Popeyes restaurants, drive-thrus and via delivery,** from opening until 11am.

