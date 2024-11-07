This Autumn, Searcys is launching two exclusive new Cuvées, Searcys Selected Cuvée Brut Champagne and Searcys Selected Cuvée Rosé, just in time to add some sparkle to the winter season.

It is no secret that Searcys and Champagne have a lot in common. In 1847, John Searcy, confectioner to the Duke of Northumberland, founded his hospitality company in London. It was the age of Victorian soirees and lavish dinners, and Searcys soon gained a reputation as the go-to events company. Of course, Champagne was a large part of these festivities, with Searcys first own Cuvée dating back to 1893.

The Searcys Selected Cuvée Brut Champagne has been exclusively created for Searcys and crafted through meticulous fermentation with extended ageing on lees in cool chalk cellars in Epernay, France and offers elegance and freshness with every sip. Hints of white flower, sweet biscuit, and orchard fruits are accompanied by aromas of brioche and lemon zest to taste.

Meanwhile, the Searcys Selected Cuvée Rosé is an elegant Cuvée which has been exclusively and expertly developed for Searcys by Champagne specialists in Epernay. It expresses notes of summer fruits with strawberry, raspberry and redcurrant and hints of sweet pastries. The vibrancy and freshness are followed by a soft, creamy, luxurious texture and finish.

Aged on lees, and created by one of the most renowned Chef de Caves in Epernay, a 4th generation in his craft, these Cuvées will be available at all Searcys Brasseries, Bars and event venues from October and are perfect to complement the dishes created by Searcys chefs this season. Also available to purchase at the Searcys online store, with home delivery.

