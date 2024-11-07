Greggs has revealed their festive bake is set to return to stores today.

The bakery giant teamed up with culinary icon Nigella Lawson as they announced the return of its Christmas menu in their first ever Christmas advert.

The playful ad sees Lawson appearing to cook up a feast in her kitchen, before savouring the Christmas menu including the iconic Festive Bake, in a London townhouse elegantly decorated with a traditional Christmas tree decked in Greggs baubles.

Greggs revealed that the Vegan Festive Bake would return alongside an all-new Festive Flatbread.

Last year, customers were left disappointed after the Vegan Festive Bake took a short hiatus from the seasonal menu but at the conclusion of the ad, the camera pans to rest on the instantly recognisable pastries.

The Christmas lunch baguette has also made a return alongside a host of seasonal hot drinks.

Lawson has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas so was the perfect choice to deliver the good news.

She declared in the advert that Christmas is her ‘favourite time of year’ as she tucked into a Festive Bake.

She describes the Greggs bake as a ‘rapturous riot of flavour’ and gushes over the ‘succulent filling’.

After Lawson shared the video on Instagram last night, fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement.

One said: “Greggs x Nigella. The collab we didn’t know we all needed. Instantly iconic.”

While another penned: “Move over Mariah, Nigella is now the queen of Christmas.”

Lawson said: “As a longtime fan of Greggs, and especially their Sausage Rolls, I’m thrilled to be collaborating with them to celebrate the return of the iconic Christmas menu.

“Greggs brings joy wherever and whenever you choose to enjoy it, and I’m delighted to be sharing this with the nation this Christmas.”

The menu features firm festive favourites and a host of new additions.

The all-new Festive Flatbread will also be launching – a soft and warm flatbread stuffed with sage & onion style chicken mayo, sweetcure bacon and a tangy cranberry & red onion relish.

Meanwhile, on the drinks menu is the brand-new Gingerbread Latte (also available over ice) and Gingerbread Flat White.

The Mint Hot Chocolate and Mint Mocha will return to the menu alongside the Orange Hot Chocolate and Mocha.

The menu will be in shops nationwide from Thursday 7th November.

Related: Pizza Pilgrims gears up for Christmas