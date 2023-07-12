LPM London offered a first look at its new menu this week after global executive chef, Adriano Cattaneo, joined the group in September.

Tucked away in a quiet mews behind Claridge’s in the heart of Mayfair, the restaurant brings a taste of Côte d’Azur to the capital, offering exquisite Mediterranean cuisine in a La Belle Époque-inspired setting.

Their culinary philosophy is born out of the French Riviera, with a focus on natural and fresh produce with a delicate intensity.

But it is playful, too, and vibrant, managing to stay impressively rooted to the middle of that Venn diagram while keeping the imposters of pretentiousness and pomp at bay.

Joining in September 2022, Cattaneo vision is to stay true to the legendary French-Mediterranean concept, while introducing his expertise and flare.

The French chef cut his teeth in Paris where he gained experience at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Epicure, Le Meurice, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, and Nomicos.

Under the steer of Chef Joel Robuchon – who boasts 32 Michelin stars and has more than 20 restaurants operating under his name across three continents – Cattaneo gained experience in several far flung places before returning to Dubai, where he will oversee culinary operations across LPM’s six global territories (London, Dubai, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Limassol, Doha and Las Vegas).

And judging by his latest London menu, punters have a lot to look forward to.

The hors d’oeuvres triumphantly trumpet fresh flavours that exude vibrancy.

A tarte au crabe et tomate features dressed crab encased in slices of tomato that are shaped like sashimi in a delicate pastry bowl, while a terrine of vegetables is served suspended upon a bed of glistening green pesto dressing.

Baby spinach and artichoke salad was worthy of note, and courgette flowers, stuffed with ratatouille and delicately charred, was, simply put, quite outstanding.

Plats principaux brought more headline acts to the festival of flavours.

Thinly sliced and daintily grilled swordfish is served with Bergamot virgin sauce, while a lobster risotto cooked in yellow wine offers an enchanting mix between bitter and sweet.

The provencal chicken certainly looked the part, but probably just missed the mark based on the very high standard set by the dishes that preceded it, such are the pitfalls of setting such a ridiculously high bar.

Related: Whispering Angel Terrace launches in Covent Garden