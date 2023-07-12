Wetherspoons has announced it is set to shut another 22 pubs this year as the pub chain battles high labour costs and rocketing food prices.

Spoons will offload more sites in a fire sale as a part of an overhaul of its estate, with 22 on the market in addition to the 28 already sold this year.

Earlier this year, Tim Martin warned of continued pressure on the hospitality sector from higher costs.

He cited “labour, energy and food costs” as being among the biggest issues impacting the company’s fortunes, echoing concerns elsewhere about the things weighing heavy on the sector.

Online, a number pubs are listed as for sale or under offer.

It is thought the following pubs are at risk of shutting, with some under offer, and others remaining available to buy:

Asparagus – Battersea

General Sir Redvers Buller – Crediton

Millers Well – East Ham

The Bankers Draft – Eltham

Hudson Bay – Forest Gate

Capitol – Forest Hill

The Saltoun Inn – Fraserburgh

The Percy Shaw – Halifax

Coronet – Holloway

The Alfred Herring – Palmers Green

The Cross Keys – Peebles

Foxley Hatch – Purley

The Butlers Bell – Stafford

The Widow Frost – Mansfield

A further eight pubs were said to be “available” which means they are up for sale so could be saved if a buyer is found.

These include:

Lord Arthur Lee – Fareham

Plough & Harrow – Hammersmith

Jolly Sailor – Hanham

World’s Inn – Romford

Sennockian – Sevenoaks

Former Tusk Nightclub & Waverly Tea Rooms – Watford

Wrong ‘Un – Bexleyheath

Moon on the Hill, Harrow

Here’s the list of the 28 pubs that have already shut for good:

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Angel, Islington

The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

Tollgate, Harringay

Last Post, Loughton

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow

The Knight’s Templar, London

Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth

The Water House, Durham

The Worlds Inn, Romford

Last September, Wetherspoons said that 32 pubs were being put up for sale due to a “commercial decision”.

It said it was a “misinterpretation” to suggest the move was down to difficult trading conditions.

It said: “In fact, the disposals have raised relatively modest amounts (although every little helps) and almost all are related to circumstances … where there is another Wetherspoon pub nearby.”

