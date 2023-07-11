Remember when bottomless brunches and Prosecco on tap was a thing? I know, what were we thinking?

Well, those crazy days could be behind us as the capital gets a taste for Provencal wines, negronis and more classical Italian aperitifs.

And not before time, too.

To celebrate, why not pop down to the new new Whispering Angel Terrace on the AMANO Rooftop in Covent Garden to enjoy the rosé, as well as their new tapas menu.

The new menu features some of the best summer dishes from Israel and Spain.

Enjoy dishes such as Black Challah Calamari with Coriander Aioli and Chilli Ferment and Baharat Patatas with Romesco Sauce.

The dishes are all designed to be enjoyed alongside some ice-cold Whispering Angel rosé.

Hotel AMANO

Hotel AMANO Covent Garden is a boutique, design-led hotel which launched last year in the heart of London, as the first international property in the AMANO Group’s portfolio.

Comprising an atmospheric rooftop bar with spectacular views of the London skyline, a vibrant Israeli and Spanish fusion restaurant, Penelope’s, and 141 designer rooms, including the famous Goldy Suites, featuring a lavish freestanding bath with views over Covent Garden.

The hedonistic spirit of Berlin runs throughout, with a strong ethos of encouraging guests to eat, drink and dance together.

Located off the West End’s famous Drury Lane, Hotel AMANO Covent Garden is a celebration of city life and culture, combined with outstanding design and competitive pricing to create unforgettable experiences for both international visitors and Londoners alike.

Rooftop Bar

Hotel AMANO has a seventh-floor rooftop bar, perfect for watching the sunset with a cocktail and seeing the city light up at night with stunning, sweeping views of the city.

From Thursday to Saturday, club classic DJs take over the space, offering a solid lineup every week. Serving a fine selection of tantalising signature cocktails such as The Rooftop, a mix of elderflower-infused Grey Goose vodka, Chambord and champagne.

There is also the Ristretto Negroni, a new take on the classic cocktail with an added twist of crème de banana. The rooftop is ideal, for private parties and launch events with its dazzling view of the Capital city and chic interior design.

