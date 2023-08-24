National Burger Day is upon us, with fans poised to revel in the best London has to offer when it comes to the flame-grilled treat.

But rather than washing it down with an ice-cold beer or a cherry cola, burger lovers are being urged to consider Champagne instead, which offers a delightfully hedonistic twist to the dinner-time staple.

The Champagne Bureau UK has selected four top picks of London’s Best Burgers paired with various styles of Champagne (each taken from the restaurants’ wine menus).

Here’s what they have come up with:

J. Sheekey

Shrimp & Soft-Shell Crab Burger with Korean Spiced Mayo

Rosé NV – the luscious fruit of a Rosé Champagne is an exquisite pairing with exotic spices and Asian cuisine and is perfect for when the dish has a bit of a kick! The sweetness of the shrimp and crab, alongside the red berries and bright acidity in this Champagne would be a mouthwatering combination.

CUT at 45 Park Lane

Australian Wagyu Beef Burger with Onion and Aged Cheddar

Blanc de Noirs NV or BdN Vintage – With a sumptuous, and rich dish like this Wagyu burger, only a Blanc de Noirs, with its juicy dark fruits, crystalline structure, and mouth-filling texture could match it. If there ever was an occasion to elevate a wine pairing with the complexities and intensity of a Vintage Champagne, this would be it.

Plant based, Hen of the Wood Burger Topped with Crispy Mushroom, Burger Sauce, Shallot in a Brioche Bun

Brut NV – Champagne and umami are perfect partners. The fruity, crisp & nutty characteristics from any Brut NV will harmonise and dance on the tongue with the salty, savory, mushroomy flavours of this dish.

Boisadale Belgravia

Free Range Yorkshire Chicken Burger with Lemon-Tarragon Mayo, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Beef Tomato

Blanc de Blancs NV – It may not be the most recognised pairing, but Blanc de Blancs champagne and a chicken burger is a must! The cool chardonnay acidity cuts through the juicy chicken, the soft brioche and herby mayo go hand in hand with the champagne, whilst the fine bubbles complement the crunch of the pickles.

