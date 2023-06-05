London’s best burgers come in all different shapes and sizes these days.

Gone are the days when Byron, Honest and Five Guys ruled the roost. Today, burger lovers want a little je ne sais quoi when it comes to picking a good sandwich, and that requires looking outside of the status quo.

As such, we’ve curated a list of the top burger restaurants in London, where you can sink your teeth into juicy patties, indulge in unique toppings, and experience the ultimate burger bliss.

Patty & Bun

Patty & Bun has earned its reputation as one of London’s burger legends. Their indulgent and flavorful creations, such as the signature Ari Gold cheeseburger and the smoky Jose Jose chili burger, keep patrons coming back for more. With their commitment to quality ingredients and exciting flavor combinations, Patty & Bun is a must-visit for any burger lover.

Bleecker

Bleecker has become synonymous with mouthwatering burgers that are simple, yet incredibly delicious. Their focus on high-quality ingredients and precise cooking techniques ensures each bite is an explosion of flavor. Whether you opt for the classic Cheeseburger or the tangy Blue Burger, Bleecker’s dedication to the craft shines through.

Black Bear Burger

Black Bear Burger is a hidden gem that has gained a loyal following for its ethical sourcing and flavorful creations. The signature Black Bear Burger, with a juicy patty and homemade pickles, is a standout. Add their special sauce, and you’ll understand why this place is a burger lover’s dream.

Meatliquor

Meatliquor is a go-to spot for those seeking an edgier and indulgent burger experience. With a rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere and a menu featuring towering burgers like the Dead Hippie and the Dirty Chicken Burger, Meatliquor is all about bold flavors and messy, finger-licking goodness.

Lucky Chip

Lucky Chip has made a name for itself with its inventive and drool-worthy burgers. Their signature El Chappo burger, topped with blue cheese, pickled onions, and jalapeños, is a flavor explosion. If you’re feeling adventurous, try their weekly specials for unique combinations that will keep you coming back for more.

Slow Richie’s

Slow Richie’s is a beloved burger joint in London that has gained a loyal following for its mouthwatering creations. Known for their slow-cooked, tender meats, Slow Richie’s offers a unique twist on the classic burger experience. Their menu features a variety of flavorful options, from succulent pulled pork to melt-in-your-mouth brisket. Combined with their homemade sauces and freshly baked buns, every bite at Slow Richie’s is a burst of smoky and savory goodness. Whether you’re a meat lover or a fan of slow-cooked perfection, Slow Richie’s is a must-visit destination for a truly satisfying burger feast.

Tommi’s Burger Joint

Tommi’s Burger Joint offers a no-nonsense approach to burgers with an emphasis on simplicity and quality. Their menu features juicy, no-frills burgers made with prime-quality beef and topped with classic ingredients. With a relaxed atmosphere and consistently delicious offerings, Tommi’s is a go-to spot for a straightforward burger fix.

BRGR.CO

BRGR.CO is a burger joint that takes pride in its gourmet offerings. Their menu boasts a variety of inventive burgers, such as the Truffle Burger topped with truffle mayo and mushroom duxelle. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and creative flavor profiles, BRGR.CO delivers a memorable burger experience.

Dip & Flip

Dip & Flip adds a unique twist to the burger experience by serving their burgers with a side of gravy for dipping. Their juicy patties, topped with cheese, caramelized onions, and soaked in meaty liquid are utterly divine!

