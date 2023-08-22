Negroni Week (18th– 24th September) is fast approaching and in honour of the iconic Italian aperitif, we’ve rounded up the best places in London to enjoy this classic tipple, including some inventive twists.

The Negroni cocktail, a timeless classic in the world of mixology, boasts a rich history, a captivating flavor profile, and an enduring popularity that has stood the test of time. Originating in Italy, this iconic concoction is a harmonious blend of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, resulting in a vibrant and balanced elixir that has captured the hearts of cocktail enthusiasts worldwide.

Origins of the Negroni

The Negroni’s origins can be traced back to the early 20th century in Florence, Italy. It was the brainchild of Count Camillo Negroni, a charismatic and adventurous man who sought to elevate the traditional Americano cocktail. The Count’s desire for a stronger, bolder drink led him to request a substitution of gin in place of the customary soda water. This simple twist transformed the Americano into what is now known as the Negroni, and it was an instant hit among the patrons of Caffè Casoni, where the drink was first crafted.

The Negroni’s popularity spread like wildfire, and its reputation grew beyond the confines of Florence’s cafés. Its rise to fame can be attributed not only to its delightful flavor but also to its intriguing backstory and the Count’s social influence. As word of this innovative concoction reached cocktail aficionados around the world, the Negroni became synonymous with sophistication and class.

What truly sets the Negroni apart and cements its position as one of the finest cocktails on the market is its impeccable balance of flavors. The bitter bite of Campari is expertly tempered by the botanical notes of gin, while the sweet vermouth imparts a subtle richness that harmonizes the entire composition. This meticulously crafted combination of ingredients results in a cocktail that transcends trends and time, catering to a wide range of palates.

A timeless classic

Despite the ever-evolving landscape of mixology, the Negroni remains a timeless classic, defying the passage of years with its allure and popularity. Its versatility allows for creative variations while staying true to its core essence. Whether sipped in an elegant lounge or stirred up at home, the Negroni’s legacy endures, a testament to the power of ingenuity, balance, and the timeless pleasure of a well-crafted cocktail.

Here’s where to find the best Nrgronis in London:

Citrus Negroni at Gaucho

This Negroni week, get yourself to Gaucho and celebrate with a fruity twist on the classic. One of Gaucho’s signature cocktails, the Citrus Negroni (£11), is full of zesty flavours and crafted from a blend of Tanqueray TEN, Campari, nectarine aperitivo, reconstructed lemon juice and gomme syrup, all topped with a tangerine foam. Available to enjoy nationwide, this fabulously fruity drink is perfect for sipping at the start of the meal or rounding off your modern Argentinian dinner, filled with sustainable steaks and signature South-American inspired dishes!

Green Negroni at Manetta’s Bar, Flemings Mayfair

For a luxurious cocktail experience, head to Manetta’s Bar located in Flemings Mayfair Hotel and try the Green Negroni (£17). Offering a lively atmosphere beneath the bustling streets of Mayfair, sip on the Green Negroni for a unique twist on the classic serve. Bold in colour, this signature drink carefully mixes Chase Gin with Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Midori liquor, Dolin Dry Vermouth and Drambuie, resulting in an eye-catching serve in elegant surroundings.

Classic Negroni at Bocconcino Mayfair

Situated in the heart of Mayfair, luxury Italian restaurant Bocconcino serves up one of the best Classic Negroni cocktails in the capital (£20). Made with Bombay Sapphire, Antica formula vermouth and Campari, this classic Italian aperitif is all you need to practice the art of “Dolce far niente” (the sweetness of doing nothing).

The Negronificio at Theo Randall at the InterContinental London Park Lane

For the ultimate negroni serve in London, look no further than Theo Randall at the InterContinental with its menu of concoctions, including DIY negronis. Inspired by Theo’s Italian travels, take a sip of Theo’s Signature Negroni (£23) made using the Solera system: three different spirits, from three different barrels are rotated from the youngest to the oldest one every two months. Or for a bespoke serve, you can also create your own negroni, selecting your favourite Italian gin, vermouth and bitters to make the ultimate personalised tipple (£18). It doesn’t get better than this!

