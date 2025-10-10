Brits have spoken — and Heinz has listened. The nation’s favourite tinned food brand has unveiled three new limited-edition flavours of its iconic Beanz, all dreamed up by the public as part of its “Beanz of Your Dreamz” competition.

The new creations — Pizza Beanz, Tagine Beanz, and Sweet & Sour Beanz — beat out more than 26,000 entries from bean-loving Brits and are available now on HeinzToHome.co.uk.

The competition, which launched earlier this year, asked the nation to invent the next big Beanz flavour — a first in Heinz history. Three winners walked away with £5,000, a lifetime supply of Beanz, and the ultimate bragging rights: seeing their culinary daydreams turned into reality.

READ NEXT: London Cocktail Week is here, and we recommend Bar Antoine

Pizza power and global inspiration

Unsurprisingly, Pizza Beanz proved to be one of the most popular concepts, with more than a thousand entries inspired by Italy’s favourite export. A recent YouGov poll found that 51% of Brits name Italian food as their top cuisine, so it makes sense that a cheesy, tomato-rich, basil-scented take on Beanz came out on top.

Londoners were especially keen on the pizza theme, submitting over 85 pizza-inspired flavour ideas — with cheese, bacon, and garlic also ranking high among the city’s submissions.

The other two winning recipes take inspiration from further afield. Tagine Beanz promises a Moroccan twist, spiced with cumin, harissa, and cinnamon for a warming, aromatic kick. Meanwhile, Sweet & Sour Beanz delivers a Chinese-inspired zing, pairing the brand’s signature tomato base with a tangy, punchy sauce perfect alongside rice or crispy chicken.

A nation of flavour dreamers

Brits clearly took their bean-based innovation seriously. Popular ingredient pairings included chilli, garlic powder, and onion powder, while hundreds of entries focused on sweet and sour combinations. Some less-expected suggestions also cropped up — among them cinnamon (349 entries), honey (212), pineapple (809), and even Heinz ketchup (172).

But one ingredient reigned supreme: cheese. With 3,731 submissions including it in some form, it’s no wonder Heinz launched its Cheesy Beanz last year in collaboration with Cathedral City.

Younger entrants leaned toward indulgence — cheese, chicken, and bacon — while the over-45s showed their culinary seasoning, favouring garlic powder and more traditional flavour bases.

The Beanz renaissance continues

The trio of new flavours joins the existing Beanz Flavours range, which already includes BBQ, Chilli, and Cheesy Beanz. Together, they mark a playful new chapter in Heinz’s mission to keep a 140-year-old British staple relevant for a new generation.

Alessandra de Dreuille, Director of Meals & Infant UK at Heinz said: “We love seeing the creativity of our fans, and the entries from our Beanz of your Dreamz competition show just how much fun mealtimes can be. The flavour combinations they’ve dreamed up are inspired by cuisines from all over the world. And our three new flavours, chosen by the public, bring the same great taste and quality of Heinz Beanz, proving once again that Beanz really do go with anything.”

From Moroccan spice to a pizza-night twist, it seems Britain’s imagination for Beanz is anything but basic.

Pizza Beanz, Tagine Beanz and Sweet & Sour Beanz join the existing Beanz Flavours range, including BBQ, Chilli, and Cheesy Beanz, and are available on Heinztohome.co.uk and from Wednesday 8th on Ocado.