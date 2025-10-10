Here is a very enticing offer for London cocktail week which combines two of my favourite things: excellent cocktails and the simply exquisite food of Yannick Alléno.

So, in celebration of London Cocktail Week from 9th – 19th October, Bar Antoine at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane offers new menu inspired by France’s timeless apéritif ritual. It’s time to discover à la Londonienne: The Art of Apéritif.

Part of ‘The Connoisseur’s Collection’, a programme of luxury cocktail experiences created exclusively for London Cocktail Week, Bar Antoine has reimagined the apéritif tradition with four new cocktails showcasing seasonal ingredients and multi-Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno’s signature culinary philosophy and extraction techniques.

Cocktails to choose from include:

– Jardin Éphémère: A bright and fragrant sparkling spritz infused with rosemary & pear Eau de Vie, St-Germain elderflower liqueur and finished with Moët & Chandon NV Champagne



– On Dirait le Sud: A savoury, nutty and herbaceous martini, featuring Grey Goose Vodka with tomato extraction, Oloroso sherry and Benedictine



– La Promenade: A fruity and refreshing low-ABV serve with Hennessy VSOP Cognac and Lillet, topped with raspberry & hibiscus cordial and soda

Douceur de Minuit: Alcohol-free sparkling wine is infused with cassis berries, vanilla and spiced apple for an effervescent and fruity sip

The three bar snacks blending French flair with inventive British touches include:

– Barbajuan & Jerusalem Artichoke: a Mediterranean fritter with creamy artichoke, earthy and herbal to match savoury cocktails



– Quiche Tartlet with Comté Cheese: nutty, rich Comté in delicate pastry, the perfect partner to a Champagne spritz



– Pomme Anna: layered, buttery potato, crisp yet tender – a timeless pairing for spirited and alcohol-free apéritifs

Guests can enjoy any full-sized cocktail with a flight of all three bar snacks from multi-Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno for £35 during London Cocktail Week.

Whether enjoyed in Bar Antoine’s chic, retro-inspired interiors or on its lively heated terrace, the à la Londonienne collection is a stylish new way to begin a night in Mayfair and celebrate London Cocktail Week.

Book here: https://www.pavyllonlondon.com/bar-antoine/

Pavyllon London & Bar Antoine, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, Hamilton Place, London, W1J 7DR

Bar Antoine’s LCW cocktail menu runs from 9th – 19th October 2025

£35 includes one cocktail and the three bar snacks