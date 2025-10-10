I really love Sam’s Waterside, sister restaurant to Sam’s Riverside. Abbie Hendren’s cooking is so assured, and she produces dish after dish that is elegant, delicious and exactly what you want to eat. Which in the case of my expanding wasteline is all of it. Which is not good for me, but it is superb for residents of Brentford or nearby who get to enjoy what is the definition of a perfect, beautiful local brasserie overlooking the river. I absolutely love it. I’m going to publish a review shortly, but in the interim did not want anyone to miss out on the excellent smash burgers which are now making their way from Sam’s Kitchen Hammersmith to another part of Sam’s group: Sam’s Kitchen Chiswick.

These smash burgers were a huge hit at Sam’s Kitchen Hammersmith, and so Sam’s Smash Burger Pop-Up is set to launch at Sam’s Kitchen Chiswick, bringing delicious burgers to even more West London residents. Officially launching on Wednesday 15 October, the burgers will be available from the Turnham Green site from 4pm – 9pm, every Wednesday to Sunday.

The menu features all the favourites from Hammersmith, starting with Head Chef Abbie’s signature smash burger recipe – a bespoke blend of ribcap, chuck, and aged beef sourced from renowned West London butcher HG Walter, paired with housemade pickles and Sam’s secret sauce.

Choose from a cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger or a chorizo jam cheeseburger – always with the option to double up. Feeling lighter? Try a lettuce burger – all the beef, no buns. Exciting new options include a Beyond Meat Cheeseburger and Nashville Chicken Burger. Add a side of fries with pickled shallots, crispy shallots, jalapenos and cheese, indulgent chorizo fries or corn and chipotle slaw.

Still room for more? End on something sweet! Choose from a warm chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream or one of Happy Ending’s decadent ice cream sandwiches. There’s also a dedicated kids’ menu for the little ones – think mini burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Whether it’s a post-work catch-up or a quick, tasty family bite, West Londoners can now head to Sam’s Kitchen Chiswick this October and experience what has quickly become one of the best smash burgers in town.

Sam’s Kitchen Chiswick, 59-61 Turnham Green Terrace, London W4 1RP – Sam’s Kitchen Chiswick