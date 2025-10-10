Donald Trump has responded to losing out on winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

This morning (10 October), Venezuelan political activist María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy”.

It added that the Nobel Peace prize for 2025 goes to a “woman who keeps the flame of democracy going, amidst a growing darkness”.

The committee awarded Machado the prize for being one of the most “extraordinary examples” of courage in Latin America in recent times.

Machado has been a key unifying figure, it added.

“This is precisely what lies at the heart of democracy, our shared willingness to defend the principles of popular rule, even though we disagree.

“At a time when democracy is under threat, it is more important than ever to defend this common ground.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Now, Donald Trump has broken his silence on not winning the award, taking to Truth Social to express his thoughts, doing so via his old pal Vladimir Putin.

Trump reposted a video of the Russian president talking about the Nobel Prize saying they had given the “prizes to underserving folk”

In a two-minute video he said: “These choice hurt the award’s reputation.

“Someone showed up. Boom. For what? Did nothing. That’s how it works.

“The prizes has lost credibility.”

Trump then reposted this video with “Thank you to President Putin”.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 11:15 AM EST 10/10/25



Thank you to President Putin! pic.twitter.com/pSCLKxnqxI — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 10, 2025

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the Nobel Peace Committee’s chairman, has responded to pressure about Donald Trump being awarded the prize.

He was asked whether this pressure impacted the decision of the committee while choosing the winner.

Frydnes said that “in the long history” of the Nobel Peace Prize the committee has seen campaigns and “media tension” and it receives thousands of letters each year from people who say “what for them leads to peace”.

“We base our decision only on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” he concludes.

First established in 1895 and first awarded in 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize is one of the five awards established by the will of Swede Alfred Nobel, which rewards people and groups for progressing humanity.

The categories are in Peace, Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine, and Literature.