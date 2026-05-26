When is a pub not a pub? Well, maybe when it is The Prince Arthur. I am sure you will have heard of this place, which lulls you into a relaxed pub frame of mind with the beautifully restored decor, sports to watch on TV, Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone beer on tap and Guiness that has seen unbelievable attention to detail – using the same specialist gas system used in Ireland, installed directly in the cellar, to ensure a perfect pint. They even serve bar snacks like pickled mussels with crisps and a chorizo scotch egg with beer mustard

But then you see the most amazing fish counter and realise that the chef is not some overworked journeyman, but a bona fide Spanish superstar, Juan Ruiz, formerly of Cañabota in Seville and D’Olier Street in Dublin. So you are not in Kansas anymore and the pub you are in is actually a top end Basque restaurant serving txangurro crab, Galician beef rib and whole turbot with glossy, pale pil pil sauce, with torrijas and Basque cheesecake (obviously). But which still serves a perfect pint of Guiness. This is genius!

And this all makes it much easier to comprehend how The Prince Arthur has partnered with Antinori – blue-blooded Italian winemaking aristocracy – for an exclusive tasting menu paired with their delicious wines on Thursday 4th June.

On Thursday 4th June, guests will be taken on a journey through Antinori’s exquisite Tuscan wines, from the iconic Tignanello to the elegant Cervaro della Sala. Hosted by Antinori Ambassador, the evening will be guided through the curated selection wines including their iconic Tignanello through to the elegant Cervaro della Sala, each thoughtfully paired with a menu created by new head chef Juan Ruiz.

The menu showcases dishes such as Turbot dripping potatoes and Osietra caviar, Herefordshire beef with potato pave and plus jus, and a chocolate mousse with blueberries and mint. Here is the full menu:

WELCOME & ENTRÉE

Turbot Dripping Potatoes, Osietra Caviar, Crème Fraîche

Wine – Franciacorta DOCG Cuvée Royale Marchese Antinori NV



TO START

White Asparagus, Rocket, Almonds

Wine – Bolgheri DOC Vermentino Guado Al Tasso 2024

Cured Mackerel, Piquillo, Bergamot

Wine – Umbria IGT, Cervaro Della Sala, Castello Della Sala 2023



MAIN EVENT

Herefordshire Beef, Potato Pavé, Plum Jus

Wine – Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Villa Antinori 2022

Wine – Toscana IGT, Tignanello Antinori 2021



TO FINISH

Chocolate Mousse, Blueberries, Mint

Wine – Umbria IGT, Muffato Della Sala, Castello Della Sala 2023

The intimate dining experience is a rare opportunity to explore one of Italy’s most iconic producers, set in the Prince Arthur private dining room.

Tickets are £200 per person, and for this food and those wines that is a complete bargain. Tickets are available here.

The Prince Arthur 11 Pimlico Road, London, SW1W 8NA – 0203 098 6060 – [email protected]

@princearthur.belgravia @princearthur.belgravia

[email protected]