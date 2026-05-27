KOKUM, the all-day Indian restaurant in East Dulwich, is unquestionably one of the finest Indian restaurants in London, and in my view is a destination restaurant worth the trip to Dulwich alone. And of course if you live around Dulwich then I imagine you are already there, and if not why not?

So it is particularly great news that they have announced the return of their outdoor Indian barbecue experience, launching in time for the summer season. Following a successful launch last year, KOKUM’s barbecues quickly became a favourite among locals and diners, and are back this summer by popular demand.

Available Thursday through Saturday on KOKUM’s terrace, the barbecue showcases a vibrant selection of marinated dishes, freshly grilled to order. Celebrating bold flavours and seasonal ingredients, the menu features both meat and vegetarian dishes, all crafted using KOKUM’s signature spice blends, with dishes rotating weekly.

Highlights from the grill include Firecracker Chicken Wings with tandoori spice, coriander, and lime, Whole Baby Chicken with a special house marinade, and Smoky Lamb Ribs seasoned with lemon, salt, pepper, and cumin. Vegetarian options are equally as flavour packed, with dishes such as Corn Ribs, Malai Broccoli, and Charred Sweet Potato with chilli and lime.

Guests can enjoy their barbecue selections alongside warm, soft naan, a refreshing pint of beer, and dishes from KOKUM’s a la carte menu (try the Pork Vindaloo – it’s a classic for a reason) or new all-day bites menu, creating an ideal al fresco dining experience for the warmer months.

In addition to its regular terrace service, KOKUM also offers private barbecue events, with bespoke menus tailored to suit a variety of occasions, from classic grill favourites to contemporary Indian-inspired dishes.

KOKUM’s barbecues will be available on their terrace all summer until the end of September for the perfect summer evening in East Dulwich. I’ll be there….

KOKUM 58-60 East Dulwich Road, Southwark, SE22 9AX – @kokumlondon – bookings here and at [email protected] – 02035511883

Opening Hours Monday – CLOSED; Tuesday to Thursday – 12:30 – 22:30; Friday and Saturday – 12:30 – 23:00; Sunday – 12:00 – 22:00

[email protected]

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