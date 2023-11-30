There’s nothing better than a nice glass of red wine at Christmas. Something about it is a warming balm for the cold and dreary weather.

But not all red wine was created equal. Thankfully though, if you’re uncertain where to look for the best glass of vino to help see you through the next weeks of Christmas, then look no further.

Aldi’s specially selected French Cairanne has been deemed the best festive tipple according to The Times‘ wine critic Jane MacQuitty, who said it is a ‘festive gift to the nation’, and ‘the bottle to buy’ this Christmas.

And if you think that means the bottle will be prohibitively expensive, you can think again. Aldi have actually reduced the price of the bottle from £8.99 to £3.49.

Writing for The Times, MacQuitty said: “Savvy shoppers have always raced to Aldi for their weekly winter £3.49 specials, but of the dozen popping up this month and next, its tasty 2021 Specially Selected French Cairanne, a skilful blend of 60 per cent grenache, 25 percent syrah, 10 percent mourvedre and 5 percent carignan, is the bottle to buy.”

“Recommended in my Summer Top 100 at its full £8.99 price, a few months of extra age have seen this Cairanne’s silky tannins and warm thyme and pine sunny hillside scents and tastes develop into a more mature, excellent, earthy, cracked black pepper southern Rhône.”

But you have to be quick! The reduced price point only lasts for one week from 11 December so it might be worth stocking up to see you through the festivities.

