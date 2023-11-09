A delightful medium red wine with robust tannins and a plum and blackberry finish has dropped in price in Waitrose until the end of November.

Gaia Organic Malbec 2021 is currently selling at £11.99 (RRP £16.99), giving punters the opportunity to get their hands on a wine ranked within the top five per cent of all wines in the world on Vivino.

Gaia – the Greek Earth Goddess – has been an inspiration from the very beginnings of Domaine Bousquet, a winery which has pioneered organics.

The grapes are 100 per cent estate-grown, sourced from the high-altitude Gualtallary Valley in Mendoza’s Uco Valley.

The fruit is harvested by hand and the wine aged in French oak. A rich and textural wine, with flavours of black fruits and appealing savoury notes of garrigue.

Domaine Bousquet is the largest organic and regenerative certified winery from Argentina.

Based at 4,000 feet asl in Gualtallary, a sub-region of Tupungato in Mendoza’s Uco Valley, the estate is owned and run by husband-and-wife team Labid al Ameri and Anne Bousquet and has made a name for itself in the organic category since its inception in the 1990s.

True to its owners’ European heritage, the wines are crafted with a French winemaking sensibility. Domaine Bousquet is one of the most sustainable wine brands in the world.

As well as being 100 per cent organic (and vegan) it was certified B Corp at the end of 2022 and became only the fourth wine estate world-wide to be awarded Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) status late last year.

Get your hands on it while you can!

