Members of the biggest rail workers’ union have voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal to end their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has been embroiled in a bitter row for more than 18 months, taking regular strike action which has caused chaos for passengers.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have spoken in huge numbers to accept this offer and I want to congratulate them on their steadfastness in this long industrial campaign.

“We will be negotiating further with the train operators over reforms they want to see, and we will never shy away from vigorously defending our members’ terms and conditions, now or in the future.

“This campaign shows that sustained strike action and unity gets results and our members should be proud of the role they have played in securing this deal.”

