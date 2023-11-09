Esteemed chefs from across the capital have shared their predictions for the nation’s dining-out trends in 2024.

The Talk of the Table series, backed by booking platform Resy, has canvassed the opinions of chefs from some of the most popular restaurants in London, including Sertaç Dirik from Mangal 2, Jeremy Lee from Quo Vadis and Antonio Gonzales Milla from Barrafina.

It comes as a survey of diners suggests there will be an increase in demand for more unusual menu items such as pigeon, offal, sea urchin and squirrel in 2024, as well as a surge in interest in where the food has been sourced.

Booking data supplied by Resy has also confirmed that the ‘solo dining’ trend has increased in popularity, with restaurants reporting a 25 per cent increase in bookings for one.

Piccadilly Circus restaurant Fallow was rated the most popular restaurant in London for solo diner booking in 2023, with diners flocking to try what The London Economic has rated as the best brunch spot in London.

ALSO SEE: Restaurant review: FOWL, St James

Looking forward to 2024, chefs in the capital have shared some of their predictions for what the year has in store.

Check them out in full below:

1. Restaurants As We Know Them Are Changing

Nomadic restaurants without brick-and-mortar are rising in popularity as a result of increased rents and overheads. Restaurant collaborations and residencies will become more commonplace as more restaurants diversify their offering.

Backing the trend: Imogen Davis and Ivan Tisdall-Downes, formerly of Native

2. Reactive Menus

As climate change continues to impact agriculture the lines between the seasons will become more fluid driving chefs to deliver daily menus based on the accessibility of local produce.

Backing the trend: Jeremy Lee, Chef Proprietor of Quo Vadis

3. Will Mains Remain?

Small and sharing plates show no sign of slowing down as restaurants continue to re-think their menus in a way that makes sharing food more commonplace.

Backing the trend: Antonio Gonzalez Milla, Executive Chef, Barrafina and Sertaç Dirik, Head Chef, Mangal 2

4. Educated Eaters

Discerning diners are looking for quality, transparency and uniqueness in every meal. With this increased curiosity comes demand for obscure and eye-popping menu items which are a necessity to raise intrigue and expectations.

Backing the trend: Imogen Davis and Ivan Tisdall-Downes, formerly of Native and Jeremy Lee, Chef Proprietor of Quo Vadis

5. Food is the new Fashion

Food joins fashion and music to become a significant part of personal identity, not just a meal of the day. Whether it’s a brand partnership, collaboration or pop-up, bespoke food experiences will remain a priority for 2024.

Backing the trend: Sertaç Dirik, Head Chef, Mangal 2

6. Re-gen Dining

Regenerative dining is on the rise as younger generations of diners and chefs are seeking out more consciously farmed menu items. Restaurants are re-imagining plates and giving more back to the earth than we take through continued creativity and resourcefulness.

Backing the trend: Imogen Davis and Ivan Tisdall-Downes, formerly of Native

In addition to the trends set to dominate the U.K. dining scene next year, chefs and Resy’s International Editor, David Paw, identified ingredients that are heating up and cooling down in the report’s Ingredients Barometer:

Heating Up:

Mushrooms, British Seafood, Chilled Natural Reds, Roast Chicken

Mushrooms are expected to continue their unstoppable rise with more restaurants using them in unexpected ways (e.g. Native’s apricot and mushroom ice cream sandwich, Fallow growing their own fungi in house). British seafood is having a moment, according to Paw, as a post-Brexit rule change to fisheries has some top restaurants serving bluefin tuna caught in British waters, and so is roast chicken as the capital’s love of the large format bird shows no signs of abating. On the wine side, now that natural wine has hit the mainstream expect to see a lot more diners enjoying chilled reds regardless of the season, suggests Top Cuvée’s Brodie Meah.

Cooling Down:

Sourdough, Burrata

Sourdough or sourdough-n’t? 2024 could be the year that yeast and heritage grain breads start to replace the go-to millennial loaf on menus, suggests Sertaç Dirik. Burrata may also be past its prime with the culinary community; its ubiquity is urging creative chefs to move away from the popular starter.

Related: An interview with Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker’s first female master blender