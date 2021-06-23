











Described as ‘a new generation of restaurant quality meals at home’, Delita is a new food brand championing Italian cuisine.

With dining out at restaurants on hold during various states of lockdown, home dining has become more important than ever over the past year, with people all over the world increasingly turning to cookbooks, meal kits, and online recipes. During this time, Delita came into sharp focus, launched to provide a solution to restaurant closures and limited takeaway options – born from the idea that the UK was missing out on authentic and accessible Italian cuisine. The brand, in turn, strives to introduce customers to ‘hidden’, regional, and seasonal specialities.

With antipasti, primi, secondi, and contorni dishes, Delita offers a four-course menu created in partnership with Italian chefs, showcasing fresh Italian ingredients, with dishes either ready to eat or simple to heat at home. Available every day, Delita delivers within 24 hours of ordering, as well as offering a flexible subscription service which provides additional benefits such as free delivery.

Particular highlights from the Delita menu include the likes of parmesan rice bake – a puck of risotto crowned with a cheesy crust – accompanied by artichoke cream; pork collar stuffed with dried apricots and served with giardinera; and cannelloni filled with ricotta, peppers, and oregano, lavished with béchamel and baked au gratin. Best of all, Delita’s Bolognese lasagna is a take on the Emilia Romagna version of the dish, layering pasta with meat sauce, béchamel, Parmigiano Reggiano, and mozzarella.

Eva Pederzini, Co-Founder of Delita said: “Despite over 90 percent of Brits declaring Italian as their favourite cuisine, Daniel [Carnio, Delita Co-Founder] and I recognised that there was a distinct lack of genuinely authentic, fresh and delicious UK offerings. For us, Delita represents a brave new gourmet experience, bringing to life the joy of Italian food and perfectly fills a gap in the market – delicious, freshly prepared meals, created by respected Italian chefs and finished with a personal touch. Ideal!”.

Daniel Carnio, Co-Founder of Delita added: “I’ve always had a passion for Italian food and really believe in what we can bring to the table. Delita can enhance and educate people on classics, innovative dishes, recipes and ways of preparing. People might then be excited to go to Italy to find these fresh dishes and explore new areas – we want to ignite love for Italy and Italian food.’

Further information on Delita can be found here.

