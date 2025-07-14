London’s leading Scandinavian food emporium, Scandi Kitchen, with two sites in Central London – Victoria and Firtzrovia – is giving their iconic hot dogs away for just £1 to all who celebrate the glorious day.

The Nordic countries are known for their hot dogs, and Londoners can get the real deal at Scandi Kitchen for a fraction of the price. The Scandi Hotdog at Scandi Kitchen is a simple yet classic dish: a typical Scandi sausage in a small bun, with ketchup, mustard, remoulade sauce, crispy onions and pickles.

What makes this so good? First things first, the sausage. These are typically red as a nod to the past when hotdog vendors were allowed to sell yesterday’s sausages for pittance to the kids – but they had to add red food colouring to the water so people knew they were getting day-old sausages. Nowadays, whilst the sausages are no longer day-old sausages, the Nords still make them red for nostalgic reasons. As anyone who has been to Copenhagen or Stockholm will know, hotdog stands are everywhere and are the perfect way to, ahem, settle the stomach after a proper night out. You can also get them during the day, but I suspect that it is the evenings that you will remember them for….

Next up the bread – the Scandinavians don’t like long buns. I don’t either – the bread should just be the delivery mechanism for the sausage, and a place to store mustard. In short, I don’t want to eat lots of bread on its own before getting to the good stuff. Here, buns are short and way too small for the sausage. Perfect.

Last but not least, the toppings, which the Nords take very seriously. A Norwegian style ketchup (neverHeinz), a mustard from Norway, Remoulade is essential (especially if you’re a Dane), crispy onions for texture, and pickles. Of course, each Nord to their own, but Scandi Kitchen likes to stick to this formula to achieve the ultimate, classic Scandi hot dog.

So, to get your hands on something the Scandinavians do incredibly well, I’d suggest you head over to Scandi Kitchen this National Hot Dog Day to indulge in this sausage love affair.

Scandi Kitchen

61 Great Titchfield Street, London W1W 7PP

42 Buckingham Palace Road, London SW1W 0RE

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 7:30-18:00; Sat and Sun 8:00-18:00

[email protected]