This summer, London’s gourmands will be given a taste of Cajun and Creole country with the return of Crayfish Bob’s Crawfish Boil at Gosnells Bar, Bermondsey.

Running weekly from Thursday 4th July to Thursday 10th October, guests are invited to experience an authentic Crawfish Boil, with multiple servings per sitting. Priced at £54 and available to book via Eat With, each ticket also includes a delicious schooner of Gosnells Hazy Nectar.

(Breaux) Bridging the gap between Louisiana and London is Crayfish Bob, with his legendary series of Crawfish Boils. Expect a bountiful supply of crawfish, Kielbasa (smoked sausage), potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, all lovingly seasoned with Bob’s celebrated authentic crawfish boil spice mix (available to buy soon).

A crawfish boil is a culinary celebration originating in the Deep South of the United States and Crayfish Bob’s is about as authentic as you can get without making a pilgrimage to the Atchafalaya Basin.

Soundtracked to the swampy southern sounds of The Crawdaddy’s, a toe-tapping zydeco band, this immersive festival of flavour is one of London’s most unique experiences.

Crayfish Bob comments: “I’m really excited to return to Gosnells with my weekly series of Crawfish Boils, bringing a flavour of Cajun and Creole country to the capital. Come get it while it’s hot. Ahoy!”

